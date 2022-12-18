VIP AUDIO 12/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-2-2004): Tough Enough shoot fight, PPV schedule becomes ludicrous, Raw ratings analysis, Hunter’s hypocrisy, WWE announcers, guest G.M. thoughts, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 2, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The upcoming WWE shoot fight on PPV which could end up being a mismatch.

Why WWE management may be designing it that way, and what the long list of negatives are that could come out of this repeating of a failed experiment.

Notes on the upcoming two PPVs and why the schedule of PPVs has reached a point of ludicrousness.

Raw ratings thoughts.

Guest G.M. thoughts.

Triple H’s hypocrisy on a number of levels lately.

WWE announcers.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO