VIP AUDIO 12/18 – The Fix Flashback (12-16-2015): Owen Hart DVD review, Mauro Ranallo hired to call Smackdown, analysis of big Raw with Reigns and Vince McMahon, UFC, more (128 min.)

NXT Takeover

WWE Monday Night Raw’s big Roman Reigns storyline weaved throughout including a WWE Title win and an evaluation of Vince McMahon’s performance plus few other items from Raw

Preview of ROH Final Battle

Review of the new Owen Hart DVD

Analysis of Mauro Ranallo being hired to as the host of Smackdown in 2016

A look back at UFC 194 and a look ahead to UFC on Fox on Saturday night

