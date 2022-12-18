VIP AUDIO 12/18 – The Fix Flashback (12-16-2015): Owen Hart DVD review, Mauro Ranallo hired to call Smackdown, analysis of big Raw with Reigns and Vince McMahon, UFC, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 16, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- NXT Takeover
- WWE Monday Night Raw’s big Roman Reigns storyline weaved throughout including a WWE Title win and an evaluation of Vince McMahon’s performance plus few other items from Raw
- Preview of ROH Final Battle
- Review of the new Owen Hart DVD
- Analysis of Mauro Ranallo being hired to as the host of Smackdown in 2016
- A look back at UFC 194 and a look ahead to UFC on Fox on Saturday night
