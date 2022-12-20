News on Bronson Reed return to WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bronson Reed returning to WWE was reportedly an important task to achieve for Paul Levesque.

Fightful Select is reporting that Reed’s return was a priority for Levesque upon assuming the Head of Creative role in WWE and that interest in bringing him back to the company began in the middle of August. The report indicates that Reed has signed a contract with WWE and that other talent in the organization were aware that he was coming back to the company.

Bronson Reed was released from WWE in 2021 during a round of major talent cuts. He was an NXT mainstay for a year and won the WWE North American Championship near the end of his first run with the company.

After WWE, Reed worked as Jonah for Impact Wrestling, various independent promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He wrestled in this year’s G1 Climax tournament for New Japan and defeated multiple time champion, Kazuchika Okada, during a block match.

Reed made his return this week on Monday Night Raw during the ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. As Lumis was about to grab the money that was high above the ring, Reed appeared and pulled him off the ladder before destroying him, allowing Miz the opportunity to climb and win.

Full 12/19 WWE Raw Results including Bronson Reed return

The Street Profits defeated The Judgement Day

Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa

The OC defeated Alpha Academy

The Miz defeated Dexter Lumis in a ladder match with help from the returning Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn defeated A.J. Styles

Bayley defeated Becky Lynch

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated The Usos in a non-title match

CATCH-UP: WWE NXT PREVIEW 12/20: Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom discussion, WWE Raw review, more