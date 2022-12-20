12/20 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Perez’s first night as NXT Champion, loaded card including The New Day title defense, Stark vs. Lyons, Hayes vs. Axiom, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK (TAPED)

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

(Well, as I’m sure you’re aware of by now, Mandy Rose was released last Wednesday morning. I’ll let y’all debate the merits of her release, but as far as the show, I think there are two big questions. First, is Rose just going to be erased from NXT history? She was a big part of the past 14 months to the point that they were hyping the length of her title reign, and it’s going to be hard to tell Roxanne Perez’s story without Rose. Second, what does this mean for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne? They may head to Raw or Smackdown as a team, stay in NXT as a team, or be given a different leader – Zoey Stark, maybe? – for wherever they land. I would be surprised to see Toxic Attraction – do they keep the name? – win the titles tonight, but maybe they make the change to try and place the focus on them rather than on the absence of Rose.)

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap of Perez being put over by Bron Breakker and then attacked by Rose, invoking her championship match and dethroning the 400-plus day reign of Rose. Again, this was taped, so maybe it was already in production, but also again, it’d be really hard to tell Perez’s story without featuring Rose. They showed a crying Booker T giving her a standing ovation at the end of the video.

-Vic Joseph welcomed viewers as Carmelo Hayes’ music hit for the opening match against Axiom, which, oof, this is going to be fun to watch and hell to type. Hayes wore the long tights he wore at Deadl1ne. Axiom entered next in the black, blue, and gold fit I think he also wore at the PLE.

(1) CARMELO HAYES (w/Trick Williams) vs. AXIOM – Singles match

Referee D.A. Brewer was on the call as Hayes took control early. Joseph said Booker T has an exclusive sit-down interview with Perez. Axiom turned the tables and didn’t back down to the taunting and trash talking. Axiom came off of the ropes with an arm drag, but Hayes dodge a kick and the two squared off. Axiom hit a side headlock takedown, but Hayes went head scissors. Axiom leaped out, but Hayes held on right back into the hold. Axiom countered into a bow and arrow that Hayes rolled into a pin. Hayes picked the leg, was kicked, kipped up, leg trip, Axiom into a bridging cover for a two-count. Axiom then came off of the ropes with some kind of hammerlock takedown and into the hold. He then bridged over chancery style for a few seconds.

Hayes fought to his feet and rammed Axiom into the corner. A back elbow followed, but was then answered. Axiom hit an arm drag and one-legged dropkick for a two-count. He then squeezed on a waist lock. Hayes used the ropes to break the hold, but Axiom turned it into a beautiful Northern Lights bridge for a two-count, then right back to the waist lock. Hayes hit a back elbow, taunted, went for his springboard lariat, but was met midair with a springboard dropkick. [c]

Hayes had Axiom in an arm lock as they returned, showing on replay he hit the springboard lariat during the break. Axiom fought out and the two traded blows in the middle of the ring. Hayes slapped Axiom, so he returned the favor. A stiff forearm sent Axiom to his knees, so he slapped Hayes’ chest multiple times and hit an AMAZING dropkick to the mouf, not the mouth, of Hayes. He hit a running enziguri in the corner and a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two-count.

Hayes hit a pump kick counter and then his tilt-a-whirl arm breaker for a two-count, but he held on right into the crossface in the middle of the ring. Axiom rolled him over for a two-count. Hayes went for the springboard, but Axiom went through the second ropes and tripped Hayes. Axiom hit a top rope crossbody for a two-count, then right into an armbar, chained into a triangle choke. Hayes went for the mask, which loosened the hold, then lifted and hit a sit-down powerbomb. Brewer didn’t count as Hayes didn’t seem to have an actual cover, so Axiom locked in the triangle. Hayes grabbed the mask and bashed Axiom’s head into the mat twice.

Hayes grabbed the left arm, taunted a bit, then hit a few kicks to the face Shayna Baszler style. Axiom caught one and then slapped the hell out of Hayes’ chest. He grabbed a hand and then both men were on the top rope holding each other’s hands in a test of strength, but Axiom hit a rana that sent the crowd into a frenzy. As the ref’s back was turned, Williams slammed Axiom into the mat. Hayes hit a big lungblower, then Nothing but Net.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes at 12:38 (Nothing but Net)

-Axiom hit an Orihara moonsault to Williams after the match as Hayes was stunned.

-McKenzie Mitchell was in the back with Grayson Waller, who requested the time. He said he can’t believe Perez is new champ, but she’s inspiring. He said he wants his title match tonight since Perez called her shot. Mitchell said Breakker isn’t here, but on a media tour promoting Vengeance Day. Waller said Breakker isn’t going to be champion by then, but the challenge is out. He called out Breakker with “bitch.”

-Joseph hyped Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, next. [c]

(Hazelwood: A fantastic opener. Axiom continues to impress not just with fantastic moves, but making sure those fantastic moves have impact. Hayes just seems to be treading water in NXT. He’s become bigger than the brand, really, and should be on Monday or Friday nights. Still, I’m not going to complain about being able to watch more Hayes matches on NXT.)