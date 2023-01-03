VIP AUDIO 1/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-30-2004): Samoa Joe’s prospects of getting WWE job, Foley-WWE relationship, latest on Lesnar-WWE, WWE creative team shake-up, ROH potentially losing stars, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 30, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Reflecting on the year 2004.

Samoa Joe’s ROH World Title loss to Austin Aries.

Samoa Joe’s prospects of getting a WWE job.

How possible is a Mick Foley-Samoa Joe match in ROH coming off of their angle on Sunday, who’s pitching for jobs in WWE for ROH wrestlers.

Why ROH doesn’t have reason to be concerned about losing top wrestlers.

What Foley’s relationship is with WWE at this time.

The very latest on Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE and why he has less leverage now than he did when he first left.

Why Monty Brown knows what the right thing to say is to impress WWE.

The WWE creative team shake-up.

More

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO