Wrestle Kingdom 17 sets viewership records for NJPW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wrestle Kingdom 17 was a record setting event for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Wrestle Kingdom 17 set a new record for first time viewership of a New Japan show. The show was seen live by 26,085 fans live inside the Tokyo Dome. In addition, the New Japan World streaming service reportedly gained a record-setting 92,409 new users on the platform. 30% of those users for the English feed came from overseas, who stayed up late to watch the event.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 was headlined by a double main event. Kenny Omega faced Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and Jay White defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The show also featured the debut of former WWE star, Sasha Banks.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match Results

Catch 22 def. LiYoh – IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

KAIRI def. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Bishimon def. FTR – IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Zach Sabre Jr. def. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Championship

Tama Tonga def. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

Shota Umino, Tanahashi and Kenji Muto def. Los Ingobernobles de Japon

Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

CATCH-UP: 1/5 NJPW NEW YEAR’S DASH RESULTS: Okada & Omega vs. United Empire, KOPW title match, more