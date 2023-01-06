SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Smackdown starts the new year off with a major tag team championship match coming out of last week’s historic appearance by John Cena.
When: Friday January 6, 2023
Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennesse
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 1/6 Full Match Card
- The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus – WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Championship
- Ricochet vs. Top Dolla – WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Qualifying Match
- Charlotte Flair returns and addresses her Smackdown Women’s Championship win over Ronda Rousey
