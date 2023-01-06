News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 1/6 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 6, 2023

WWE Smackdown starts the new year off with a major tag team championship match coming out of last week’s historic appearance by John Cena.

When: Friday January 6, 2023

Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennesse

How To Watch: Live on Fox

  • The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus – WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Championship
  • Ricochet vs. Top Dolla – WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Qualifying Match
  • Charlotte Flair returns and addresses her Smackdown Women’s Championship win over Ronda Rousey

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon officially back on WWE Board of Directors

