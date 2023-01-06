VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Mercedes in New Japan, Dana White’s shocking New Year’s Eve behavior, Jericho blocks Will, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back to Mercedes’ debut at Wrestle Kingdom and how stans have infiltrated the Benno-verse, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay’s match, Dana White’s domestic abuse situation juxtaposed with Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT accusations, the injury to Damar Hamlin in the NFL and how Taz’ suggestions post incident have merit, the situation in the U.S. House, and, of course, why Chris Jericho has blocked Will.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO