VIP AUDIO 1/6 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon elects himself back onto WWE Board, five Board members out, WWE stock surges, who are likely suitors to buy WWE, Tony Khan reacts, more (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a deep look at the news that Vince McMahon has elected to return to the WWE Board and bring back to two former executives. Details on Vince’s potential motivations and mindset, and how it could help or hurt WWE shareholders and the management team that replaced him. Who are WWE’s top potential suitors and how key is their view of Vince’s involvement? What is the media coverage so far, and how does it differ in relevant ways from one entity to another? Why is WWE stock surging today? And how has Tony Khan reacted so far and how does all of this affect AEW? And much more.

