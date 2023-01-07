FREE PODCAST 1/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Vince McMahon return + NXT 2017 Year-in-Review Best of Episode (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE, inserting himself back onto a board that had only recently been investigating accusations against him. Nick and Tom break down how and why, plus what’s next.

Then we jump back five years to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode from Jan. 3, 2018 reviewing the year 2017. All four rotating members of this weekly episode cover the memorable matches, wrestlers, and breakout stars of the year, debate the best main roster call-up of the year, and field a listener’s question about the best NXT Champion to date – and Harley shares some win-loss records and stats from NXT in 2017.

