FREE PODCAST 1/7 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Writers DeJoseph & Goldstein share backstage stories about Vince McMahon & Michael Hayes, Punk’s title reign, WM29 predictions, 2012 Awards (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-22-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team members Chris DeJoseph and Andrew Goldstein who review the year 2012 including their picks for year-end awards, provide fascinating and funny backstage stories about Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes, make their WrestleMania 29 predictions, and take live phone calls on a range of other topics including whether Ryback should have been booked to end C.M. Punk’s title reign. Really good stuff here that helps you understand what goes on behind the scenes in WWE.

