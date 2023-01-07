News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/7 – The Fix Flashback (12-30-2015): Jackie Fargo explicit autobiography review, Vince McMahon’s Raw performance, Cena’s return, Reigns, UFC, more (82 min.)

January 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 30, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Review of that week’s WWE Raw including Vince McMahon’s role, Roman Reigns’s performance, John Cena’s return, New Day, and more.
  • A review of the late Jackie Fargo’s explicit autobiography.
  • The latest UFC news including a preview of this weekend’s UFC PPV event.

