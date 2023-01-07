VIP AUDIO 1/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-5-2005): Samoa Joe-Foley feud, Abyss-TNA-WWE controversy, Heyman on Smackdown, Rock-Hogan WM talk, Heel of Year 2004 (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 5, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The Abyss-TNA-WWE controversy and why WWE might hire him and why they might not hire him and how Samoa Joe and C.M. Punk fit into the mix…

What the WrestleMania main event might be and why…

Paul Heyman’s appearance on Smackdown this week and what it means…

Comparing the Heel of the Year picks by Torch readers compared to the Torch staff and who caused JBL to slip out of the top spot…

What equates as fair pay for wrestlers in a money-losing company…

How to best use Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 21…

Why there’s reason to look forward to the Mick Foley-Samoa Joe feud in ROH this year…

And more.

