WWE has announced several major matches for next week’s 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

This week on Raw, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch would square off against Bayley inside of a steel cage. Both women stood face to face with one another in the ring and Lynch laid down the challenge. Without much hesitation, Bayley accepted the match. At the beginning of the year, Bayley defeated Lynch in a singles match.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1615190064748707841

Later in the show this week, Bobby Lashley won a six-man elimination match to become the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. Lashley defeated Seth Rollins, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Finn Balor to earn the shot at the title. Lashley will have his championship at Raw 30 against Austin Theory.

Other announced matches for the show next week include The Usos vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

In addition to matches, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would be on hand to take part in an acknowledgment ceremony with various members of Reigns’ family appearing on the show to acknowledge Reigns as the tribal chief. The company announced legends for Raw 30 as well. Those announced were The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, and Ron Simmons.

