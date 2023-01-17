Cody Rhodes set for WWE return at Royal Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will return to WWE from injury at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

After a series of vignettes on Monday Night Raw that detailed his injury and recovery, Cody announced that “he’s back” and that he would be a part of the men’s Royal Rumble match. Cody tore his pectoral tendon in early June and has been off television since. His last match was a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell PPV event.

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. Rollins and Rhodes had three PPV matches in the spring with the last one being at HIAC. Rhodes is a former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion in WWE. He is a former AEW TNT Championship as well.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will air live on Peacock from San Antonio on Saturday January 28. Announced matches for the show include both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumbles and more.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card featuring Cody Rhodes

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

