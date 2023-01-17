News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/16 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Raw 30 announcements including legends and a cage match, Six-Pack Challenge main event for U.S. Title match, Cody announced, more (26 min.)

January 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Cody Rhodes being advertised for the Royal Rumble, the Six-Pack Challenge main event, Alexa Bliss-Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch-Bayley, lots of Raw 30 news including a list of legends appearing, and much more.

