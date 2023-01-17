News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Raw 30 news, Cody advertised for Rumble, Six-Pack Challenge, Bliss-Belair, Becky-Bayley, live callers, emails (123 min.)

January 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch. They discuss all of the Raw 30 news, Cody Rhodes being advertised for the Royal Rumble, the Six-Pack Challenge, Alexa Bliss-Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch-Bayley and much more with live callers and emails.

