FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey talk UFC and Francis Ngannou parting ways, dynamics of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane being announced, more (117 min.)

January 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the UFC and Francis Ngannou parting ways. They also discuss the dynamics of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane being announced. They also preview UFC 283, discuss the fallout of Dana White’s “punishment,” and close the show by recapping all of the emotions of the past week in pro wrestling discourse.

