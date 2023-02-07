News Ticker

Jerry Lawler suffered stroke Monday, details on surgery

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

February 7, 2023

WWE  Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday.

A report from Action News 5 in Florida confirms that Lawler had a stroke on Monday at his home in Fort Myers, Fla. and is now recovering in a Florida hospital after having surgery.

This is the second stroke Lawler has had. He also had a stroke in 2018. Prior to that, he suffered a heart attack while on commentary during an episode of WWE Raw in 2012.

Lawler is no longer a regular announcer on WWE TV, but he did appear on the Royal Rumble pre-show last month.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer posted an update on Twitter that Lawler was awake after surgery and that the situation is “very serious.”

