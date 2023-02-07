VIP AUDIO 2/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Royal Rumble (1-29-2005): Keller, Mitchell, McNeill rate and review event including was it smart for Triple H to beat Orton the way he did, was it one of best Rumble matches (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 29, 2005 WWE Royal Rumble PPV Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Torch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss that night’s Royal Rumble event in depth, going over each of the matches and analyzing the quality of the in-ring action and the decision-making regarding booking and forwarding of ongoing storylines. Was it smart to have Triple H beat Randy Orton the way he did? Was it fair and wise for WWE to have Daniel Puder get beat up the way they did? Was this one of the better 30-man Rumbles of all-time, or just average, or somewhere in between? Was the finish clever and memorable, or messy and convoluted? Did they go far enough with the Batista-Hunter break-up? Did Shawn Michaels do any favors for Edge the way he wrestled him and lost to him? How bad is Heidenreich, and how unhappy might Undertaker be? Did the Smackdown Title match surpass expectations? All those questions and more answered and discussed in this update.

