2/7 NXT REPORT: Wells’s live report on Bayley hosting Toxic Attraction, Carmelo Hayes follows up on his big win, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, more

NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 7, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-Major spots and results from Vengeance Day played, interspersed with Charlotte Flair’s lifeless show opening from the event. The results were given mostly in order, with the notable exception of Carmelo Hayes’ win being saved for right before a recap of the main event, in case anyone needed another hint that Hayes and Breakker will be the next main event program.

-Bayley arrived at the arena earlier ahead of her “Ding Dong, Hello” appearance.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walked to the ring. Williams opened with some hype for Hayes. He said Vengeance Day was the day that Hayes turned “the vision seer into Stevie Wonder.” Hayes said he was “on the logo” when he shot that shot, saying he’d win in straight falls. He said he had the whole NXT Universe shook because they know he’s the one, and that he is…him. He said there’s only one more man that has to be put on a t-shirt, and only one event who can hold them. And that man is…

Before Melo could finish, JD McDonagh’s music played and he said it sounded like Melo was about to challenge for the NXT title. He said Melo was entitled just like the rest of his generation. McDonagh acknowledged that Carmelo is the coolest man on the roster, but said as a wrestler, he couldn’t hold JD’s jockstrap. Hayes said he thought he beat everybody there was to beat, but apparently he left a survivor. JD said Carmelo’s about the private rooms, and JD is about sending people to the emergency room. Tensions escalated and Hayes made a challenge for tonight. “Game on,” McDonagh said.

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley ran into each other backstage. Henley said she watched the film back, and she wasn’t happy with James’ cheating. She said they’d have a rematch, and James said they’d talk about it. Henley also wanted to know who James was on the phone with all the time, but before things could get more serious, they walked into a surprise party to celebrate their new titles, led by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

-Sol Ruca was introduced ahead of the opener. [c]

-The WWE Twitter account ran back Triple H performing the William Wallace speech to the troops in Braveheart, followed by the reveal that he was only speaking to Ric Flair and a donkey.

-The announcers threw to Grayson Waller kayfabe storming in on Shawn Michaels during the media call after Vengeance Day, resulting in a one-week suspension, which is being sold by keeping him off house shows as well.

(1) SOL RUCA vs. ZOEY STARK

Zoey threw a knee to start and wrenched Ruca’s arm. To a corner, Ruca hit an arm drag into a seamless armbar. Running shoulder block from Ruca, who then rolled through an arm drag attempt to hit a sit-out slam. Action spilled out briefly, allowing Ruca to do the splits to evade trouble. Back inside, Stark took control with a back elbow and a quick cover. Headlock into a knee by Stark. Rollup by Ruca got two, but Stark came back with a huge lariat for two. The two exchanged rights. Ruca hit a couple of blocks and a dropkick. Corner splash by Ruca. Stark elbowed her way out of a fireman’s carry and dumped Ruca to the apron, where she tried a big splash but Stark got the knees up. Stark hit her finishing knee.

WINNER: Zoey Stark at 3:46.

Starkkept up the beatdown afterward, but Ruca was able to reverse a spot in the corner to hit her own finisher. Ruca’s music played.

(Wells’s Analysis: What a gem of a match. Ruca is improving with speed I haven’t seen on NXT since possibly Alexa Bliss. Stark continues a likely roll toward another shot at the women’s championship but Ruca was allowed to get her heat back as she’s clearly being displayed as an important piece of the division)

-Dabba-Kato walked slowly and menacingly through the back. [c]

-The party for the new tag team champions raged on. James’ secretary stood by while the main four were talking and mugged shamelessly. Pretty Deadly showed up, completely disheveled because they haven’t slept since Vengeance Day. Chase U showed up and the two teams, who blamed each other for not winning the tag championships, declared a match for later tonight.

(2) vs. DANTE CHEN vs. DABBA-KATO

Poor Dante. Big “Dante” chant to open. Kato immediately shoved Chen to the mat face-first. To a corner, Kato unleashed a big palm strike. Corner blocks by Kato. Chen got in a single right and Kato blocked him again. Huge press and release by Kato. Chen threw some rights to no avail. Head butt by Kato laid out Chen. Kato bealed Chen from the apron to the mat inside. Kato missed in a corner, allowing a flurry of strikes by Chen to another “Dante” chant. Corner lariats by Chen, followed by a running boot that staggered Kato to a knee. Another rope run resulted in another big palm strike by Kato. A sit-out powerbomb finished.

WINNER: Dabba-Kato at 2:39.

Kelly Kincaid (FKA Quinn McKay) tried to get a word with Dabba-Kato after, but he wasn’t having it.

(Wells’s Analysis: A rare NXT enhancement match where the loser got almost completely nothing. Chen made Kato look like a million bucks here)

-Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre stormed in on some Diamond Mine time and isolated Tatum Paxley, trying to cause a rift between her and Ivy Nile. The Creeds rounded out the cast. [c]

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roxanne Perez about her win on Vengeance Day. She was excited for what’s next. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter walked in on the scene, bitter over their loss at Vengeance Day. They heeled on Perez and said she didn’t have any friends. Perez said maybe she should make a phone call and prove that she does.

(3) TATUM PAXLEY vs. ISLA DAWN (w/Alba Fyre)

Collar and elbow went to a rope, where Dawn shoved Paxley away. Wristlock by Dawn, and Paxley acrobatically reversed. Rope run and a boot by Paxley for a one count. Paxley taunted Fyre on the outside, allowing a boot by Dawn followed by an axe kick to the back. Dawn hung up Paxley on a rope and hit running double knees for two. Paxley tried to get into it with a few rights. She rolled up Dawn for one. Paxley got the better of a forearm exchange and hit a back elbow on a running Dawn. Step-up enzuigiri by Paxley. She hit a gut-wrench suplex that looked a little labored for two. Paxley missed a high cross-body and Dawn hit her finisher.

WINNER: Isla Dawn at 3:07.

Dawn and Fyre stalked Paxley with Fyre’s bat, but Ivy Nile showed up and ran them off.

(Wells’s Analysis: An acceptable enhancement match, though not near the level of the previous two matches. Nice to see Paxley trusted enough for a singles match again, though)

-Hype for the McDonagh-Hayes match, up next.

-A woman in dress slacks exited a vehicle, arriving outside. The announcers wondered who it could be. (Sonya Deville?) [c]