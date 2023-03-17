Pat McAfee announces he still has “massive” plans for WWE in the future

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pat McAfee has announced that he’s not done with WWE.

It seemed like McAfee’s time with WWE might be done after Wade Barrett announced his position on Smackdown commentary was “as permanant as you can ever be in a role in WWE” in an interview with The Daily Star. Barrett replaced McAfee on commentary last year when McAfee took a job with ESPN covering college football.

McAfee went on Twitter yesterday to respond to questions about his WWE status after Barrett’s comments. Barrett said that he’s busy with his career right now and he’s about to become a father, but he still has big plans with WWE. “A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now.. I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done,” McAfee tweeted. “My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that.”

McAfee made a surprise return to WWE commentary at the Royal Rumble this past January.