AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Updated 7-day viewership totals, year-to-year perspective, key stats

Last week’s AEW Dynamite (3/15) averaged 852,0o0 viewers, slightly down from the 858,000 the prior week. Dynamite has drawn under 900,000 viewers six out of the last seven weeks. The average viewership this year is 909,000 through 11 weeks. Last year through 11 weeks, the average viewership was 998,000.

The cable rating (which is the percentage of homes with cable or streaming apps who watched TBS during that two hour window) was 0.64, in line with the 0.63 and 0.64 the prior two weeks. The average cable rating so far this year is 0.67. Through 11 weeks last year, the average was 0.68.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.27, down from 0.29 from the prior week and matching the 0.27 two weeks earlier. Through 11 weeks, the average 18-49 demo rating is 0.30. The first 11 weeks of 2022 averaged 0.39, so Dynamite biggest viewership losses this year are in the under-49 demo rather than the 50-plus demo.

AEW dropped to no. 11 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo in part due to NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games but also other sports and reality shows leapfrogging it.

The 18-34 younger male demo last week drew a 0.24 rating. Through 11 weeks, the average is 0.27. Last year, the average through 11 weeks was 0.29. So the biggest dip in Dynamite appears to be in the 35-49 male range, perhaps those most invested in C.M. Punk’s return to pro wrestling; he was present last year at this time, but isn’t now.

We also have the 7-day viewership totals for February and the first show in March:

2/1: 1.062 million

2/8: 1.044 million

2/15: 974,000

2/22: 1.154 million

3/1: 976,000

Through the first nine weeks of 2023, the average 7-day viewrship total is 1.072 million. One year through nine weeks it was 1.183 million.