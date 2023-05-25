Tony Khan talks competing in pro wrestling business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says he welcomes competition in the pro wrestling space, but only if it’s done ethically. Khan talked about competition during his media call ahead of Double or Nothing this weekend.

“I’m always very eager to compete in whatever arena I’m in,” Khan said. “I really love the competition in pro wrestling as long as it’s done with some ethical standards. People running events at some similar times, I don’t know if that’s necessarily unethical. I don’t have a big problem with it. I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday. I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing. Certainly, the spirit of competition is something we’ve dealt with since the launch of AEW, and I have never really had any problem with it as long as it’s an ethical competition, and I don’t think it has always been coming from the other side.”

Tony Khan and AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV event will coincide with NXT and their Battleground PLE on Peacock. Double or Nothing is headlined by Anarchy in the Arena between The Elite & The Young Bucks and a four-way match for the AEW World Championship between MJF, Jack Perry Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin.

The NXT Battleground card includes Bron Breaker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship.

