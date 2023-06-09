WWE Smackdown 6/9 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Jey Uso will decide whether he will stay aligned with Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
When: Friday June 9, 2023
Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 6/9 Match Card
- Jey Uso will decide whether or not leave The Bloodline or not
- Michin vs. Bayley – Money in the Bank Qualifier
- Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali – Money in the Bank Qualifier
- Butch vs. Baron Corbin – Money in the Bank Qualifier
- Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi – Money in the Bank Qualifier
