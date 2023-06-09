WWE Smackdown 6/9 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jey Uso will decide whether he will stay aligned with Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

When: Friday June 9, 2023

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 6/9 Match Card

Jey Uso will decide whether or not leave The Bloodline or not

Michin vs. Bayley – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Butch vs. Baron Corbin – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi – Money in the Bank Qualifier

