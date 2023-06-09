News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 6/9 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 9, 2023

Smackdown 6/9 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jey Uso will decide whether he will stay aligned with Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

When: Friday June 9, 2023

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 6/9 Match Card

  • Jey Uso will decide whether or not leave The Bloodline or not
  • Michin vs. Bayley – Money in the Bank Qualifier
  • Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali – Money in the Bank Qualifier
  • Butch vs. Baron Corbin – Money in the Bank Qualifier
  • Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi – Money in the Bank Qualifier

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S AEW DYNAMITE RECEIPT 6/7: First MJF and Adam Cole encounter average at best

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*