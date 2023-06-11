6/9 IMPACT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 REPORT: Maclin vs. Shelley, The Design vs. OVE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 REPORT

JUNE 9, 2023

COLUMBUS, OH AT THE OHIO EXPO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(A) KILYNN KING (w/Taylor Wilde) vs. NEVAEH

This was Nevaeh’s first appearance in Impact in a couple of years and she performed well. KiLynn King is on a roll following her match against Trinity and just continues to grow as a performer. This only lasted a couple of minutes and King won with her finisher.

WINNER: KiLynn King

(B) JOE HENDRY vs. DIRTY DANGO — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Joe showed his music video of Dango again before the match. Dango now has shorts as ring attire instead of his dance-inspired pants. This was a brief match and Hendry won with his standing ovation.

WINNER: Joe Hendry

MAIN SHOW

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were shown walking into the building. Foreshadowing.

-Opening video.

(1) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha)

Good opener with two of Impact’s most prominent wrestlers. Alisha got involved at times but was eventually thrown out by the referee, to the fan’s approval. Shortly afterwards, Eddie superplexed Kazarian, but Frankie hooked his leg for a close two count (which may indeed have been a three). Frankie cradled Eddie and got the three count.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

-Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Nick Aldis, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, and Bully Ray, who would team in the 8-4-1 match. Aldis said they would team up, then turn against each other, then one of them would go on to face the world champion. He told his teammates it was strictly business and may the best man win. Gresham said he had been a world champion and said he would do anything it takes to get this opportunity. Heath predicted he would win. Bully was annoyed with his teammates trusting each other. He said that Heath talked too much (the irony). He said they could trust him in the tag team match, but they needed to follow his lead. After that, he would cut their throats and stab them in the back. He said he was the next number one contender and left. Aldis mockingly said it was breaking news that Bully couldn’t be trusted.

(2) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler w/Brian Myers) — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match

Good showing by both and this was a really competitive match. Bey hit a wild rana into a pin attempt and a Code Red for close falls. Ace accidentally kicked Bey, causing Hotch to get a near fall. Ace made a comeback with a series of kicks. Hotch kicked out of a pin attempt, but launched Ace into Myers on the outside. Hotch took out Ace with a dive to the outside, but Bey nailed a spectacular dive on the outside. Myers hit Austin with the title belt. The Good Hands got the Magic Killer on Ace, but Ace kicked out of the pin. Ace recovered and did a rana on Hotch, that sent him into a cutter by Bey. Ace did The Fold on Hotch for the pin.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Ace Austin

-Gia Miller interviewed Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo. Deonna noted they had matching gear, so they would be on the same page. Deonna said her title was the most important thing in the world, so she needed to be 100%. She said she wanted Trinity to be at 100% so she could beat her at her best. Trinity said she wanted payback on Shaw. Deonna asked Trinity if she was ready to kick some ass and they smiled and left.

(3) KILLER KELLY vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — Dog Collar Match

Masha got the early advantage and used the chain across Kelly’s mouth and on her hand. The action spilled to the floor. Masha ran Kelly into the post and continued attacking her with the chain. Fan support was split, but seemed to lean towards Kelly. Kelly finally made a comeback, including headbutts and choking Masha with the chain. Masha tried to hang Kelly with the chain. Kelly did the Snow Plow on Masha for a two count. Masha wrapped the chain around Kelly’s neck and gave her the Snow Plow for the pin. After the match, Masha pulled up Kelly, had a little staredown, took off her own chain, and left up the ramp.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich

(4) TREY MIGUEL (c) vs. CHRIS SABIN — Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

Trey set up Sabin in a spectacular submission on the mat, but Sabin reached the ropes. He followed with another innovative crossface-style submission on Sabin, but Sabin escaped. Trey followed with a series of strikes. Sabin got the Angel’s Wings on Trey for a two count. They traded pin attempts. Trey got the Cradle Shock on Sabin for a two count. Trey went under the ring to get two cans of spray paint. In the ring, the referee took one can of spray paint out of the ring, as Trey sprayed Sabin with another. Trey went for the pin but only got a two count. Sabin dropped Trey ribs-first into the ropes. Sabin got water to clear his eyes. Trey kicked out of the Styles Clash. Sabin clotheslined Trey followed by a Cradle Shock for the pin. Hannifan declared that Sabin was the greatest of all-time in the X Division.

WINNER: Chris Sabin, to win the X Division Title.

(5) NICK ALDIS & JONATHAN GRESHAM & HEATH vs. MOOSE & RICH SWANN & PCO & MIKE BAILEY — 8-4-1 match

The rules of the 8-4-1 match are that it starts as a four vs. four match. The winning team will then face each other in a four-way match and the winner of that match will become the number one contender for the World Title.

After some dissension, Moose accidentally speared Swann and Gresham pinned Swann, so his team advanced to the next part of the match.

At one point, Bully Ray was about to hit Gresham with a chair. Scott D’Amore ran in and took it away. Bully turned his back and dared Scott to hit him, which he did. Heath hit Bully with the Wake Up Call and Gresham splashed Bully from the top rope. Aldis broke up the pin attempt. Aldis eventually made Heath tap to the cloverleaf.

WINNER: Nick Aldis, to become the new number one contender.

-Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin. He said he had a plan and strategy to beat Alex Shelley and he had won to beat Nick Aldis too.

(6) DEONNA PURRAZZO & TRINITY vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Jai Vidal)

This was a fun tag match. Towards the end, Jai pulled Trinity off the apron and clotheslined her, but Deonna rolled up Evans and pinned her. After the match, Team Shaw attacked Deonna and was going to give her the running knee like they did to Jordynne Grace, but Trinity made the save, including giving Jai and Evans a double stunner. Deonna and Trinity shook hands afterwards, hugged, and danced.

WINNERS: Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity

(7) OVE (Sami Callihan & Jake Crist & Madman Fulton) vs. THE DESIGN (Deaner & Angels & Kon) — Ohio Street Fight match

Wild brawl with all kinds of weapons including tables, ladders, chairs, a mailbox, and a barbed wire rolling pin. The hometown fans were solidly behind OVE. Angels dived off the top rope, but Jake caught him with a cutter. Deaner was slammed onto a barbed wire board. Kon chokeslammed Sami into thumbtacks. Kon and Fulton fought to the stage and fell through a table. Deaner gave Jake a burning hammer through a barbed wire board. Deaner accidentally hit Angels with a baseball bat. Sami gave Deaner the Cactus Driver 97, but Deaner kicked out of the pin attempt at two. Sami hit Deaner in the face with the baseball bat then pinned him after a Cactus Driver 97 on a barbed wire board.

WINNERS: OVE

(8) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. ALEX SHELLEY — Impact Wrestling World Title match

Excellent match. Top level performance by both. Started slow, but built up to an exciting match with several near falls. Maclin tore off the turnbuckle pad to expose the middle turnbuckle. Towards the end, Shelley threw him into the exposed turnbuckle, leading to Shelley hitting a superkick and the Shell Shock and getting the pin for the unexpected win.

WINNER: Alex Shelley, to win the Impact Wrestling World Title.