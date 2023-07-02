VIP AUDIO 7/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: NXT wrestler on The Bachelorette, Cavinders tour Performance Center, Parris-Steveson Final X results, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers June 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:

The Spring 2023 Performance Center Rookie Class

NXT wrestlers promoting a major Hollywood blockbuster

Kale Dixon as a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette”

NXT “Field Day”

The Inaugural NIL Awards

Alexis Lete’s first match and 2-day Gracie Jiu-Jitsu camp

NIL athlete achievements at major NCAA events

NIL athletes’ interactive Performance Center tour

Mason Parris-Gable Steveson Final X results

The second NXT/Reality of Wrestling crossover

Coconut Loop house show results

Further updates on Booker T, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Luca Crusifino, Jacob Fatu, Zilla Fatu, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Rhea Ripley, Secretary G, Suavé, Lola Vice, and more

