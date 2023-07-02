VIP AUDIO 7/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: NXT wrestler on The Bachelorette, Cavinders tour Performance Center, Parris-Steveson Final X results, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers June 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:
- The Spring 2023 Performance Center Rookie Class
- NXT wrestlers promoting a major Hollywood blockbuster
- Kale Dixon as a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette”
- NXT “Field Day”
- The Inaugural NIL Awards
- Alexis Lete’s first match and 2-day Gracie Jiu-Jitsu camp
- NIL athlete achievements at major NCAA events
- NIL athletes’ interactive Performance Center tour
- Mason Parris-Gable Steveson Final X results
- The second NXT/Reality of Wrestling crossover
- Coconut Loop house show results
- Further updates on Booker T, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Luca Crusifino, Jacob Fatu, Zilla Fatu, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Rhea Ripley, Secretary G, Suavé, Lola Vice, and more
