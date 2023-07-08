VIP AUDIO 7/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-2-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Caldwell becoming Torch columnist, Punk finishing up in ROH, Hardy, A.J. Styles, Home Video Marketing crashing (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 2, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on TNA television deal

Info from the previous night’s Hardcore Homecoming

Which former ECW titleholder is MIA this weekend

Indy Lineup of the Week with America’s Most Wanted debuting in Philly

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including TNA-WGN, Ring of Honor in NYC, the Draft Lottery, ECW One Night Stand, and more.

