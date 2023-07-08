News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-2-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Caldwell becoming Torch columnist, Punk finishing up in ROH, Hardy, A.J. Styles, Home Video Marketing crashing (67 min.)

July 8, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 2, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • New Question of the Week on TNA television deal
  • Info from the previous night’s Hardcore Homecoming
  • Which former ECW titleholder is MIA this weekend
  • Indy Lineup of the Week with America’s Most Wanted debuting in Philly
  • The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including TNA-WGN, Ring of Honor in NYC, the Draft Lottery, ECW One Night Stand, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*