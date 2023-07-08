News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The Fix Flashback (6-29-2016): WWE acknowledges Reigns suspension on Raw, Battleground developments, Jericho-Owens-Sami, ROH Best in the World, Lethal’s year, Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses at UFC, Punk’s odds, Matt Hardy, Smackdown post-draft, GSP, Silva, Penn, more (89 min.)

July 8, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 29, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • How WWE handled acknowledging Roman Reigns’s suspension on Raw
  • The teaser of Battleground main event changes
  • The Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn dynamic
  • ROH Best in the World including a look at Jay Lethal’s progress as a World Champion for ROH for a full year
  • Thought on the latest TNA Impact with a particular focus on Matt Hardy

MAILBAG TOPICS:

  • Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses badly at UFC 200
  • C.M. Punk’s name.
  • Could Smackdown be controlled by NXT’s creative team.
  • How will fans react to Reigns when returns

MMA TOPICS:

  • MMA talk on Bellator, Rampage Jackson, B.J. Penn, George St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and more on Punk and Lesnar.

*