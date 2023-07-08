VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The Fix Flashback (6-29-2016): WWE acknowledges Reigns suspension on Raw, Battleground developments, Jericho-Owens-Sami, ROH Best in the World, Lethal’s year, Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses at UFC, Punk’s odds, Matt Hardy, Smackdown post-draft, GSP, Silva, Penn, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 29, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

How WWE handled acknowledging Roman Reigns’s suspension on Raw

The teaser of Battleground main event changes

The Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn dynamic

ROH Best in the World including a look at Jay Lethal’s progress as a World Champion for ROH for a full year

Thought on the latest TNA Impact with a particular focus on Matt Hardy

MAILBAG TOPICS:

Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses badly at UFC 200

C.M. Punk’s name.

Could Smackdown be controlled by NXT’s creative team.

How will fans react to Reigns when returns

MMA TOPICS:

MMA talk on Bellator, Rampage Jackson, B.J. Penn, George St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and more on Punk and Lesnar.

