VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The Fix Flashback (6-29-2016): WWE acknowledges Reigns suspension on Raw, Battleground developments, Jericho-Owens-Sami, ROH Best in the World, Lethal’s year, Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses at UFC, Punk’s odds, Matt Hardy, Smackdown post-draft, GSP, Silva, Penn, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 29, 2016 episodes covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- How WWE handled acknowledging Roman Reigns’s suspension on Raw
- The teaser of Battleground main event changes
- The Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn dynamic
- ROH Best in the World including a look at Jay Lethal’s progress as a World Champion for ROH for a full year
- Thought on the latest TNA Impact with a particular focus on Matt Hardy
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- Brock Lesnar’s WWE push if he loses badly at UFC 200
- C.M. Punk’s name.
- Could Smackdown be controlled by NXT’s creative team.
- How will fans react to Reigns when returns
MMA TOPICS:
- MMA talk on Bellator, Rampage Jackson, B.J. Penn, George St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and more on Punk and Lesnar.
