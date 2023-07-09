VIP AUDIO 7/9 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 19 – Gary Albright (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the nineteenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. In 2023 we will continue celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. This time around, the subject is one of the most unique wrestlers of all time – “The Master of Suplex” Gary Albright. The University of Nebraska’s amateur wrestling standout found his calling in the mid-’90s for UWF International as the imposing gaijin force that battled the likes of Nobuhiko Takada, Kiyoshi Tamura, and Kazuo Yamazaki. Albright’s one of a kind skill-set was perfect for the shoot style environment, and he achieved a level of stardom and popularity in Japan which sees his name still carry weight to this day. Alan is joined by Rob Naylor for an excitable chat about what made Gary so special, his best UWFi matches, his run in All Japan, and much more. In addition to chatting with Rob (who was great as always), we have some thoughts from Albright’s close friend Court Bauer about where Gary’s career would have taken him were it not for his tragic death in January 2000. Go watch Gary Albright suplex some people, and then give this a listen!

NOTE: Listener discretion is advised as we revisit some of Gary’s more infamous promos, and the language gets a little salty!

