VIP AUDIO 7/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-4-2005) – Caldwell’s Weekend in Review: Hogan on Carlito’s Cabana, Hogan’s influence on Cena, Kane’s character, state of TNA, Punk’s final ROH match, PWG’s two year anniversary (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 4, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics:

An Independence Day-themed introduction with the vision of the Weekend in Review.

A discussion on Hulk Hogan’s scheduled appearance on Carlito’s Cabana

Hogan’s influence on John Cena

Kane’s character and what WWE can do to better utilize him

The indirect benefits to Rob Conway and Doug Basham through the draft lottery trade

TNA’s current state including potential momentum builders

C.M. Punk’s final match in ROH

PWG’s two year-anniversary.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO