WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS (8/5): Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Jey, Seth vs. Balor, Cody vs. Lesnar, Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Belair, Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

-A video package narrated by Kid Rock with his music in the background previewed the matches on the event.

-They cut a wide shot off the stadium as Cole introduced viewers to “the biggest party of the summer” for the 36th straight year. He said over 50,000 “WWE fans” are expected for the show “featuring four main events.”

(1) RICOCHET vs. LOGAN PAUL

Logan made his entrance first. Cole touted the number of subscribers to Logan’s YouTube Channel and also his billions of views. Ricochet came out second. Cole noted that Ricochet’s fiancé Samantha Irvin is the ring announcer. Cole said Irvin is wearing the same colors as Logan.

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. They had a staredown to start. Logan wiped Ricochet’s scalp. Graves said Logan said he’s going to give Detroit the type of dazzling athletic display not seen since Barry Sanders (a top running back for the Detroit Lions years ago) An early flurry by Ricochet led to Logan bailing out to ringside. Ricochet teased a dive and then struck a pose and taunted Logan. Logan caught Ricochet with a back elbow to the chin at 2:00. Logan choked Ricochet over a rope as the ref counted to four before he broke. Logan gave Ricochet a Rude Awakening move off the edge of the ring apron.

When Logan looked over at Irvin, Graves said he saw a twinkle in her eye. Cole told Graves he just makes stuff up. Graves admitted he does “sometimes.” Fans chanted “You suck!” at Logan as he continued to take it to Ricochet. Logan landed a running powerslam for a near fall. Cole said that was aimed as Braun Strowman, Ricochet’s partner before he suffered an injury. Logan landed a splits-style legdrop. Cole said he calls it the “Hogan Paul” as a tribute to Hogan. Logan then struck a Hogan-style pose.

Ricochet countered Logan with a spinebuster and then stomped away at him. Ricochet landed a standing moonsault for a two count. He did a People’s Elbow style wind-up before hitting it. Logan backdropped Ricochet who went super high and took a weird landing on his hip and arm to accentuate the height. Cole asked Graves if he’s ever seen anyone take to pro wrestling like Logan has. Graves said he hasn’t. Logan went for a Spanish Fly off the ring apron, but they both landed on their feet. At 8:00 Ricochet then hit Logan with a Spanish Fly at ringside and both crashed hard.

Logan leaped off the ring apron and gave Ricochet a hard clothesline. Back in the ring, Logan landed a high crossbody block and a standing moonsault for a two count. Ricochet came back and launched Logan off the top rope with a neckbreaker. Both were slow to stand. Ricochet began roundkicking Logan’s chest a few times. Ricochet caught a moonsaulting Logan, but then Logan adjusted and twisted Ricochet into a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ricochet went for a top rope shooting star press, but Logan lifted his knees and scored a two count. The crowd was roaring for the big moves and near falls throughout.

After another sequence, Logan kipped up and wore a cocky grin. Logan landed a springboard frogsplash for a near fall. Graves said they could be moments away from a viral moment. When Logan went for a big right, Ricochet kicked him and landed a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet dragged Logan to the corner. Logan grabbed at Ricochet’s ankle to slow him down. Ricochet went for a 630, but Logan moved. With Ricochet down, the ref checked on him. A Logan lackey gave Logan brass knuckles, which he used to KO Ricochet. “Logan Paul steals one,” Cole said. “That was a great match-up, but the ending sucked.” They showed Irvin glaring at Logan at ringside. Logan laughed her way and awaited her announcement. They showed Irvin nearly crying at ringside with her chin quivering.

WINNER: Logan in 18:00. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Dazzling, exciting match start to finish. Logan’s the real deal. Ricochet was a great opponent for him. I like that they just aimed for having a really good match rather than wedging in a needlessly dangerous viral highspot.)

-A video package previewed the next match.

(2) CODY RHODES vs. BROCK LESNAR

Lesnar came out first. Cole said Lesnar has wrestled in more Summerslam main events than anyone else – ten total. He said the first was beating The Rock to win the WWE Title 21 years ago. Fans booed Lesnar. When Cody came out, it sounded like all cheers. He smiled and slapped hands of fans on his way to the ring. As soon as Cody’s music stopped 39 minutes into the hour, Cody charged at Lesnar. The ref called for the bell, rewarding Cody’s illegal pre-bell attack. Lesnar tossed Cody off of him with a stiff back suplex. “Welcome to Suplex City, kid!” Cole said was Lesnar’s message for Cody. Cody landed a Disaster Kick (it didn’t connect well, though). He hit another and tried a third, but Lesnar shoved Cody out of mid-air on a third attempt.

Cody dove through the ropes and tackled Lesnar at ringside. A “Cody! Cody!” chant broke out. Lesnar shoved Cody spine-first into the ringpost,. Cody went down and Lesnar gloated. Cole said Lesnar is such a monster and so hard to keep down. As Lesnar tossed Cody around in the ring, Cole said Lesnar has dismantled 16 Hall of Famers in his career.

Lesnar tossed Cody around with suplexes and then yelled, “Cody, this is only going to get worse!” Cole said the crowd was deflated. Lesnar suplexed Cody at ringside. Cole said Lesnar would be happy winning by countout. Cody beat the count; the fans roared. Lesnar gave Cody another suplex. Cody rolled to the floor. Cole said Lesnar is now angry and “steaming man.” Lesnar gave Cody an F5 onto the announce desk at ringside, which collapsed. “Dammit Cody, just stay down!” said Cole. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Cole told Cody to stay down because Lesnar is going to ruin everything he wants to ever accomplish after this. Cody crawled back into the ring to beat the count. Cole said Lesnar has a look or disbelief.

Lesnar continued a methodical attack of forearms and suplexes. Cole said, almost under his breath, “It’s time to worry, here.” Cole said Cody’s chest has been shredded by Lesnar. Cody lifted the stairs at ringside, but Lesnar kicked them out of his hands. Cody threw Lesnar into the ringpos and then rammed him in the shoulder area with the steps. Cody hit a Disaster Kick and Cody Cutter,. Lesnar gasped for breath. Cody landed a top rope Cody-cutter for a dramatic two count.

Lesnar applied a Kimura lock. Cody reached the bottom rope, but was slow to get up. Lesnar took his time to stand, too, 16 minutes into the fight. Cole noted the Cody Cutters took a toll. Cody rammed Lesnar into an exposed turnbuckle and then applied a Kimura lock of his own. Lesnar eventually drove Cody hard into the mat to force a break.

Lesnar went for an F5, but Cody countered a Crossroads. He hit a second Crossroads and then a third for the three count. They cut to cheering fans including his mom jumping up and down. As Cody’s music played, Lesnar eventually stood. He eyed Cody and walked toward him. The ref was going to step in, but Cody told him it was okay. Lesnar got in Cody’s face and went forehead-to-forehead and then shook his hand and pulled him in for a hug. He then raised Cody’s arm toward each sideof the crowd. He locked eyes and shook his head and nodded one more time. Cody got emotional and smiled. Cole said with that win, “Cody Rhodes has arrived.” Cody slapped hands on his way to the back.

WINNER: Cody in 18:00. (****1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Another stellar match, totally different in style than the opener, but equally effective. It was the type of story where if Cody just survived but ultimately lost, he might have gained something, but he took that beating and made a comeback with the fans on his side the whole way and won in a satisfying finish that popped the crowd. That was another chapter in Cody’s post-WM loss story that shows it’s worth waiting before coming down too hard on some close-call decisions in big matches. They have given Cody a major feud and a huge win in that feud after WrestleMania that has made him stronger and he can still continue on his yet to be fulfilled journey.)



(3) SUMMERSLAM BATTLE ROYAL

Participants: Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, J.D. McDonagh, Omos, Grayson Waller, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, Otis, Apollo Crews, Butch, Ridge Holland, Bronson Reed, L.A. Knight, Ivar, Erik, Cameron Grimes, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory

The ring was show full of wrestlers after the videos and commercials between Cody-Lesnar and this match. L.A. Knight got his own entrance. Then so did A.J. Styles. Cole said Knight is “the prohibitive crowd favorite.” They showed a video of highlights of prior battle royals and some of the hype for this year’s. As the match was about to begin, MVP walked out and said the match cannot start until the winner enters. He introduced Omos. The wrestlers began fighting each other. Omos tossed out Apollo Crews. Omos tossed McDonagh onto Crews to eliminate him, too.Vinci and Kaiser eliminated Otis. Gable tossed Vinci over the top. Rick Boogs went after Omos, but Omos tossed him over the top. Butch leaped onto Omos’s shoulders. Ridge Holland joined in. Otis and Gable held Omos as Sheamus, Holland, and Butch bashed him in the chest. Vinci and Kaiser eliminated Otis. Gable tossed Vinci over the top. Ciampa eliminated both Viking Raiders.

Ciampa battled Nakamura, but eliminated him. Reed eliminated Ciampa. Austin Theory eliminated Holland. Theory eliminated Grimes seconds later. Escobar then clotheslined Theory over the top rope. Kross kicked Escobar to the floor to eliminate him. Gable head scissored Kaiser over the top rope to the floor. Omos eliminated Riddle and Butch at the same time. Knight took it to Omos, which drew the biggest pop of the night. Omos caught him with a boot. Fans booed. The other wrestlers took turns hitting Omos including a Phenomenal Forearm. They all teamed up on him to eliminate him. Waller and Miz worked together with a combo Skull Crushing Finale/Rolling Stunner. They looked at each other and smiled in appreciation.Knight knocked Waller down. Miz threw Knight over the top rope, but he held on. He returned to the ring and tossed a gloating Miz out. Miz threw a fit. Sheamus kneed Waller and eliminated him.

Sheamus turned to face Knight. Kross, Styles, Gable, and Reed were also in the match at this stage. Styles eliminated Kross with a Pelé kick. Reed eliminated Gable. Knight and Reed battled next. Knight eliminated Reed to a huge pop. Styles and Sheamus battled mid-ring with a rapid-fire sequence. Sheamus slammed a charging Knight and then went for a Brogue Kick on Styles. Styles side-stepped him. When he went for a Phenomenal Forearm, Kross at ringside grabbed his legs. Sheamus kicked Styles to the floor. Kross yelled at Styles that it’s not over. Knight then landed his signature elbow on Sheamus followed by an attempt at Blunt Force Trauma. Sheamus blocked it and tried to eliminate him with a Celtic Cross. Knight slipped free and shoved Sheamus. Sheamus fought back and went to the top rope. Knight leaped to the top rope to meet him there. Cole said, “It worked out tonight.” He then tossed Sheamus to the mat with a belly-to-belly. Then he clotheslined Sheamus over the top rope to win.

WINNER: Knight in 12:00. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analsis: That was a fun, crowd-pleasing battle royal that was well booked and executed. The Omos surprise was the story of the first half of the match. Then it became mostly about Knight.)

-Cole said Variety broke the news earlier that he and Wade Barrett are moving to Raw and then Graves and Kevin Patrick will move to Smackdown “and I’ll be along for the ride.” Graves wished Cole best of luck and said three hours is a long time to be in the booth on Raw. He called Cole the “greatest of all time” and said he meant it from the bottom of his heart.

(4) RONDA ROUSEY vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – MMA Rules match

Baszler high round kicked Rousey in the head early. Rousey dropped to the floor. From there, they exchanged MMA moves methodically for several minutes including a high knee to the face by Rousey. It all led to Baszler finishing Rousey with a sleeper. Graves called it a definitive victory. Rousey leaned in the corner and sulked as Baszler celebrated her win.

WINNER: Rousey in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The videos on Raw hyping this were better than this “fight.” Fans headed for the concourse during this and #Boring trended on TwitterX after this.)

(5) GUNTHER (w/Ludwig Kaiser, Gionvani Vinci) vs. DREW MCINTYRE – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 49 minutes into the match. Gunther got in early sustained offense including chops and stomps. Gunther gave Drew a German suplex. Drew countered with a hard clothesline and several hard chops. At 7:00 Drew set up a Claymore, but Gunther dropped under it and then landed a dropkick. Drew powerbombed Gunther and then landed a Future Shock DDT for a near fall at 8:00. When Drew signaled for the Claymore again, Gunther rolled to the floor. Drew then landed a running flip dive onto Gunther and then landed on his feet. Back in the ring, Drew signaled for the Claymore again. Gunther hit Drew with a dropkick instead and then landed a powerbomb for a believable near fall.

After Gunther chops, Drew caught him with a sudden surprise Claymore for a believable dramatic near fall at 12:00. Drew set up a top rope suplex, but Gunther knocked him down crotch-first omto the top rope and then the mat. Gunther landed a top rope splash and then a powerbomb into a stack cover for the win.

WINNER: Gunther in 14:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Hard-hitting fight start to finish. Gunther continues to rise with big time wins and strong performances.)

(6) SETH ROLLINS vs. FINN BALOR – WWE (Raw-based) World Hvt. Title match

Seth wore the same ring gear he did when he injured Balor seven years ago. Fans sang Seth’s song enthusiastically. Balor jumped Seth before the bell. The ref, unlike with Cody earlier, pulled Balor away and refused reward him by calling for the bell. Seth then attacked Balor. The ref then called for the bell 16 minutes into the third hour. Cole noted that if Seth won, he’d be tied for the fifth most wins in Summerslam history, tying Bret Hart. Balor methodically dominated Seth for five minutes before Seth made a comeback and scored a two count after a series of Kawada front kicks.

Seth dove three times at Balor at ringside and drove him into the announce desk. Balor rammed Seth shoulder-first into the ringpost a minute later. Seth fought back at ringside and then threw Balor into the ring. Balor went back after Seth and gave him the running bucklebomb into the ringside barricade. He then threw Seth into the ring and landed a Slingblade leading to a near fall. Balor then went right into an armbar mid-ring. Seth powered Balor up and drove him into the corner with a bucklebomb. He hit another bucklebomb in the opposite corner and then landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Balor sat up bleeding from the mouth.

They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. Balor climbed to the top rope. Seth met him up there and superplexed him to the mat. Balor quickly countered a Falcon Arrow into a small package. Seth kicked Balor, but Balor returned fire. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans cheered. Balor rallied and leaped off the top rope with a Coup de Grace attempt, but Seth moved. Seth then hit the Pedigree for a two count. Damian Priest walked out. He took a cheap shot at Seth and then Balor hit a Pedigree. Cole said, “Balor is going to win the championship!” (meaning Seth was going to kick out for sure).

Priest waved Dominik and Rhea Ripley arrived at ringside through the crowd. The ref turned to yell at them. Priest slid Balor the briefcase. Balor said “Plan A!” He said they aren’t changing the plan. Balor threw the briefcase back at Priest. Seth charged, but knocked Priest off the ring apron. Seth then landed a Stomp on Balor for a believable, dramatic near fall. Seth leaped off the top rope onto Priest at ringside. Seth kicked Dominik and gave him a stomp on the floor. Balor recovered and hit Seth with a slingblade and then a dropkick into the corner. Balor landed his Coup de Grace for a very near fall. The crowd popped for the kickout.

Priest slid the briefcase into the ring, then distracted the ref. Seth delivered a Stomp to Balor on the briefcase. The ref turned and counted to three. Priest looked at Balor and shook his head as Balor glared back at him. Seth, meanwhile, celebrated with fans at ringside.

WINNER: Rollins in 18:00 to retain the WWE World Hvt. Title. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a disappointment of a match. It was really good, but below the top tier of matches earlier in the show.)

(7) ASUKA vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. BIANCA BELAIR – WWE Women’s Title match

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They took turns pairing off and fighting. Charlotte leaped off the top rope with a bodypress onto both Asuka and Belair. After pushing Belair and Asuka into each other in the corner, Charlotte’s top unzipped, so she had to pause for the ref to fix it. Charlotte then landed a handspring splash in the corner as Asuka was holding Belair, but the impact was very soft. The crowd wasn’t into it and kinda groaned at that sequence. Charlotte gave Belair and Asuka a double Natural Selection for a near fall. The move looked awful. More groans. Belair and Asuka stayed down as Charlotte sat up and regrouped. They went to a wide shot of the crowd.

Asuka landed double-knees on Charlotte for a near fall. At 9:00 Belair rallied and mounted Charlotte in the corner, took Asuka down, and then powerbombed Charlotte. Charlotte and Asuka scooted next to each other. Belair went for a running moonsault, but both Asuka and Charlotte raised their knees. Asuka then put Charlotte in an Asukalock. Belair broke it up with a moonsault. Cole noted that Belair was grasping at her knee in pain. Asuka knocked Belair off the top rope.

Asuka rallied and leaped off the top rope for an apparent attempt at DDT, but it nearly completely missed. It was a phantom bump by Charlotte. They replayed it anyway. Asuka covered Charlotte and then Belair sorta broke it up, but the ref basically just stopped his count even though Charlotte left her shoulders down and Asuka still hadher covered. Belair lifted Asuka for a K.O.D. next. Asuka slipped out and applied an Asukalock in the ropes. Charlotte charged and gave a big boot to Asuka, knocking her to the floor. Belair then set up a K.O.D.,but Charlotte slipped free. Belair overhead tossed Charlotte, but Asuka stole the cover and got a two count. Asuka applied an armbar next. Charlotte leveraged Asuka’s shoulders down, then lifted Asuka before dropping her again. Belair intervened with a gut-wrench sitout powerbomb. Asuka applied an Asukalock on Belair. Charlotte leveraged Asuka’s shoulders down for a two count.

All three were down and slow to get up. Charlotte stood first and rammed Belair’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Charlotte tried to figure-four on both Asuka and Belair at once. Graves said, “I’m not sure if the human anatomy would allow that.” Charlotte backdropped Belair over the top rope onto the steel steps. She clutched her shin and cried. Asuka scored a near fall with a backslide. Medics ran out to check on Belair. Charlotte climbed to the second rope. Asuka trapped her up there and set up a superplex for a while before delivering it. Belair was helped up and she tried to talk toward the back. Graves said it just be heartbreaking for her. Another replay didn’t show what the impact was, but Graves said it seemed like her landing might’ve caused an ACL injury. They cut to Belair whose knee gave out as she walked. Back in the ring, Charlotte landed a spear for a near fall at 18:00.

Charlotte applied a figure-four on Asuka and then bridged into the Figure-Eight. Belair broke free and hobbled back to the ring. She climbed to the top rope and leaped off with a 450 splash to break up Charlotte’s Figure-Eight for a near fall. (How is that not the finish?!?) Graves said Belair might be the toughest woman walking Earth. Both Belair and Charlotte were down and chatting with the ref. They went to another wide shot before Charlotte and Belair began to stand, trash-talking each other. Charlotte told Belair to show her what she’s got. Belair lunged at her a few times, but Charlotte fought back. Belair went for the K.O.D., but Charlotte escaped and the knocked Asuka off the ring apron. Charlotte then put Belair in figure-four and then bridged into a Figure-Eight. Belair cried in pain. Asuka sprayed blue mist in Charlotte’s face and kicked at Belair, but Belair ducked and small packaged Asuka for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 21:00 to win the WWE Women’s Title. (*)

(Keller’s Analysis: That match had to look better on paper than in execution. There were some good spots that if they edited the match before showing it to the masses, it could have been good. But man it was really slow early and really really bad in execution several times, mostly involving Charlotte, that it was easily the worst match of the night.)

(8) BIANCA BELAIR vs. IYO SKY – Money in the Bank cash-in for the WWE Women’s Title

Iyo Sky ran out with Bayley. Sky attacked Belair with the briefcase and then cashed it in. Sky climbed to the top rope, waited for the bell, and then landed her top rope Over the Moonsault for the win. Dakota Kai ran out to join in the celebration.

WINNER: Sky in about six seconds.

(9) ROMAN REIGNS (w/Paul Heyman) vs. JEY USO – WWE Undisputed Universal Title match

Jey came out first. As Reigns came out with Heyman, Cole detailed the length of Reigns’s title reign. After ring announcement, Reigns walked up to Jey with the red lei. Reigns said if Jey beats him, he’ll give it to him. Reigns handed it back to Heyman who appeared to take the situation very seriously. The bell rang 35 minutes into the fourth hour.

