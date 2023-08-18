Marlon “Chito” Vera featured in Vera Fight Week video series ahead of UFC 292 vs. Pedro Munhoz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Marlon “Chito” Vera has a new Chito Vera Fight Week series of behind-the-scenes videos ahead of his fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 in Boston on Aug. 19 from Roobet.

The first episode of Chito Vera Fight Week features Vera working on his striking, signing autographs, and shooting hoops at the new Boston Celtics private practice facility. During the episode, Vera gives his thoughts on the fight (translated from Spanish). “I feel good. I feel ready and it’s really a great opportunity to shine, to vindicate myself, to return to the victory column,” said Vera. “And what better opportunity than Munhoz, someone who has been with all the best, with the top five many times. He came close to fight for the title. And now it’s my time. I’m going to come in on Saturday, do my job and rip the head off.”