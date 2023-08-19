AEW RAMPAGE REPORT (8/18): Moynahan’s report on Fenix vs. Komander in a standout opener, Guevara squash win, Storm & Soho vs. Shida & Blue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN”

AUGUST 18, 2023

RECORDED AT THE BRIDGESTONE ARENA IN NASHVILLE, TENN.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone.

(1) KOMANDER vs. REY FENIX

Both men worked the mat in the early going with Komander and Fenix trading quick pin attempts. Both men once again went back and forth trading quick moves and counters that ended in a stalemate. Fenix sent Komander over the top. Komander battled from the apron before getting kicked in the face by Fenix. Fenix walked the ropes but missed a kick. Komander came off the top with a diving hurricanrana, then flew over the top to take Fenix out on the floor. Komander went to the ropes for his tightrope walk. He stopped after Fenix came back into the ring to evade the move. Fenix took Komander off his feet then hit a diving stomp off the top. Fenix followed up with a sliding kick to the face of Komander. [c]

Fenix had control and went for a suplex which Komander countered. Komander fought his way back with a series of overhand chops. Fenix nailed Komander with a knee to the stomach but Komander came back with a headscissors takedown. Fenix fired back with a thrust kick. Komander reversed a powerbomb attempt into a pin for a two count. Komander picked Fenix onto his back and hit a double knee drop to the stomach for another close count. Fenix hit a cutter for a very close count. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were shown looking on from the back. Fenix hit Komander from the back, then ran the ropes and kicked him across the face.

Komander hit a crucifix bomb for yet another close count. The two traded thrust kicks as Fenix hit a round hook kick as both men fell to the mat. Both men battled back and forth while perched on their knees in the middle of the ring. Fenix went to the top with Komander on the floor. Komander pushed him off the top, then hit a springboard into a destroyer. Komander walked the ropes into a shooting star press for another two count.

Komander went back to the top and missed a 450 splash. Fenix took advantage and drove Komander to the mat for yet another incredibly close count. Fenix chopped away at Komander as he picked him up and hit a spinning muscle buster for the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: As Justin Roberts put it, this was an incredible battle. Already the winner for match of the night. Go out of your way to catch this one.)

– Renee was backstage with Britt Baker to discuss her 4-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In. Baker spoke about her match at the original All In and said she couldn’t think of a better moment to regain the title in Wembley. [c]

– Highlights aired of QT Marshall’s recent battles in AAA. Johnny TV was then shown pulling up in a fancy sports car. He wished QT well for winning a title in AAA and said he was the best thing on TV.

(2) AUSSIE OPEN (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. ETHAN PAGE & BROTHER ZAY – ROH Tag Team Championship

Aussie Open attacked their opponents from the bell. Fletcher and Zay were the legal men to start the match before Davis made the tag. Davis went for an early cover before throwing Zay face-first into the turnbuckle. Fletcher made the tag as Zay fired back and took Fletcher down with a headscissors. Davis tagged back in as Zay rocked him before tagging in Page. Page took Davis to the outside as Zay flew off the turnbuckle onto both members of Aussie Open. Page hit a powerslam on Fletcher inside the ring but Davis broke up the pin attempt. Zay and Page took it to Aussie Open before getting caught and being sandwiched together. [c]

Page was getting worked over during the break. Page hit a suplex on Fletcher then slowly went for the tag to Zay. Xay tagged in and he immediately took out Davis on the apron. Zay took on both Davis and Fletcher on his own before hitting Fletcher with a springboard crossbody for two. Zay went to the top rope and went for a swanton but Fletcher got the knees up in time. Aussie Open double teamed Zay with a cutter off the ropes. Page broke up the pin attempt in time, but was hit with a double superkick to send him to the outside.

Davis and Fletcher focused on Zay and hit him with double lariats before hitting Coriolis for the win.

WINNERS: Aussie Open in 9:00

– After the match, Davis took the mic and spoke about their upcoming match against MJF and Adam Cole on the Zero Hour of All In. Fletcher called MJF one of the worst people he’s ever come in contact with. Fletcher ended with Aussie Aussie Aussie as he proclaimed they’d leave London the ROG tag champs.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine, with the outcome never in doubt.)

– A video package aired hyping The Righteous who seem to be moving on from ROH and into AEW.

– The Hardys were shown in the Hardy compound who hyped up a match between them and Aussie Open next week.

(3) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. JON CRUZ

Sammy and Cruz shook hands before the match. Sammy hit a shoulder tackle take down, then a dropkick on Cruz. Sammy followed up with a corkscrew over the top onto Cruz on the outside. Back inside the ring, Sammy hit a high knee strike on Cruz, then hit GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– A video package aired on Nyla Rose. Rose said she was there from the start and is the most dominant former champion. She reminded us she is the Native Beast. [c]

– Excalibur hyped tomorrow’s Collision. We will hear from Ricky Starks and FTR. Next week’s Dynamite includes Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, Nick Wayne and Darby Allin vs. AR Fox and Swerve Strickland, Hardys vs. Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Titles, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, and Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will sign a contract for their All In Match.

(4) TONI STORM & RUBY SOHO vs. HIKARU SHIDA & SKYE BLUE

Storm and Soho attacked Shida and Blue before the bell. Blue took down Soho with a headscissors, then went for an early pin attempt. Blue followed up with a knee strike, then went to the top rope. Storm distracted her from the outside which allowed Soho to gain the advantage. Soho and Storm made quick tags as they cut the ring off from Blue. Blue battled back until Soho yanked her back to the mat by the hair. Storm missed a charge in the corner but was able to regroup and hit a hip attack that sent Blue to the floor. [c]

Blue finally made the tag to Shida who took it to both Storm and Soho. Shida picked up Soho and dropped her to the mat. Shida followed up with a stiff right hand to Soho but Storm came in and hit her with a suplex. Blue came in to assist Shida but Soho took her down. all four women were down on the mat. Shida hit a knee strike on Soho then tagged in Blue who hit Code Blue for a pin attempt until Storm broke it up. Soho sprayed Blue in the eyes with spray paint as Storm nailed the Hip Attack. Storm pinned Blue until it was broken up by Shida.

Shida dragged blue to her corner for the tag then faced off with Storm. The two battled in the center of the ring with Shida getting the upper hand. Saraya pulled Shida’s boot from the outside, which allowed Storm to nail Shida with a high kick. Soho came in and she and Storm went to double team Shida. Blue came in to assist Shida, who rolled up Soho for the win.

WINNERS: Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue in 11:00

– After the match, The Outcasts attacked Blue and Shida until Britt Baker ran down to make the save and even the odds.

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine main event, which seems to be the trend as of late for the women’s division.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid hour of professional wrestling, as the hype for All In continues. No new matches were announced for the huge PPV tonight, but we did get a slew of new matches and segments announced for tomorrow’s Collision and next week’s Dynamite. If you have time for one match from tonight’s show, take 13 minutes and check out the opener between Komander and Fenix. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

