VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #772 (August 23, 2003): Cover story on Low Ki’s week of highs & lows, WWE implies rape & killing of cat on Raw, Waltman-Chyna, Hogan-Russo suit, Raven Torch Talk

SUMMARY of #772 cover-dated August 23, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Low Ki’s rise as an indy standout presenting a fresh style and unique personality… On Topic with Jason Powell: RVD has nothing to lose, Zach’s losing streak is good… This Week with Wade Keller: TNA’s setup angle last week a clinic in what not to do… McNeill Factor: Booker’s Future and Waltman’s Arguments… Mitchell’s Memo: Greatest Moment in the History of This Sport… Torch Talk with Raven, part one, on his background as a kid who “needed extra attention”… Plus Torch Newswire, Keller’s TNA PPV Report, Torch Backtracks, TV Reviews, Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

