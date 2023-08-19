News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: WrestleMania ticket launch reaction, Edge’s celebration, L.A. Knight, Street Profits, live callers, email topics (122 min.)

August 19, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live caller and email input. They begin with a reaction to WrestleMania ticket sales for the launch today. Then they talk about Edge’s big night, the Street Profits new approach, the framing of L.A. Knight as a potential short-term fad, Charlotte & Bianca Belair as a team, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*