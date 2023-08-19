FREE PODCAST 8/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: WrestleMania ticket launch reaction, Edge’s celebration, L.A. Knight, Street Profits, live callers, email topics (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live caller and email input. They begin with a reaction to WrestleMania ticket sales for the launch today. Then they talk about Edge’s big night, the Street Profits new approach, the framing of L.A. Knight as a potential short-term fad, Charlotte & Bianca Belair as a team, and more.

