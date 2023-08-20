IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED 2: Shelley vs. Tanahashi,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED 2 PPV RESULTS

AUGUST 20, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, Veda Scott

-Intro video.

(1) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. BUSHI vs. YOH vs. RICH SWANN vs. MAO vs. EL DESPERADO vs. CHRIS SABIN vs. KEVIN KNIGHT — Scramble match

This was all action with everyone having a chance to shine. Sabin gave Yoh a cradle shock to get the pin and the victory. Bushi sprayed mist in Sabin’s eyes after the match.

WINNER: Chris Sabin

(2) MOOSE & EDDIE EDWARDS vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste)

At one point, Eddie and Zack exchanged chops and kicks. Eddie gave Zack a Blue Thunder Bomb. Moose and Haste went at it next. TMDK double teamed Moose. Moose recovered and speared Haste for the pin.

WINNERS: Moose & Eddie Edwards

(3) GIULIA (c) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. GISELE SHAW vs. MOMO KHOGO — NJPW Strong Women’s Title match

All four wrestlers were in the ring to start. Shaw was attacked by the other wrestlers and knocked out of the ring. Momo and Giulia battled. Momo gave Giulia a 619. Shaw returned to the ring and slapped Momo. Shaw got two counts on Giulia and Momo. Deonna returned to the ring and put Shaw in an armbar. Momo gave Deonna and Giulia a crossbody block on the outside. Shaw did a twisting dive on the pile that kinda missed. Shaw and Giulia battled next. Giulia gave Shaw a butterfly superplex. All four wrestlers were back in the ring and laid each other out. Fans chanted “This is awesome.” All four wrestlers got to their feet and exchanged punches. Shaw gave Deonna a Spanish Fly off the top, but Giulia broke up the pin. Momo DDT’d Shaw. Giulia suplexed Momo. Deonna gave Guilia the Queen’s Gambit, but Giulia kicked out. Deonna put the armbar on Giulia. Shaw put an armbar on Momo. Deonna and Shaw released the holds to fight. Shaw gave Deonna Shock & Awe. Shaw gave Momo a spinebuster. Giulia kicked and slapped Shaw, followed by a Northern Lights Bomb for the win. Momo and Giulia fought after the match with Giulia getting the better of it.

WINNER: Giulia in 13:00.

(4) SAMI CALLHAN vs. DOUKI — South Philly Street Fight match

Sami did mic work before the match and talked about his history of matches in this arena. He said it feels like they’ve been missing violence, extreme, and hardcore. Fans cheered. He left it up to Douki to make the match a South Philly Street Fight match. Douki kicked Sami and dove on him on the outside. Douki hit Sami with a chair. Sami gave Douki a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Sami threw chairs in the ring. Sami pulled out a picture of himself and slid it between Douki’s fingers for a paper cut. Sami then did it across Douki’s underarm. Sami accidentally hit a chair in the corner. Douki brought in a kendo stick and used it. Sami took the stick and did a Sandman pose. Douki tripped Sami into a chair. Douki put chairs on Sami, then stomped him from the top rope. Douki got a two count. Sami gave Douki a neckbreaker. Douki sent Sami into a ladder. Sami gave Douki a Cactus Driver but Douki kicked out of the pin attempt. Sami set up four chairs together. Sami and Douki battled on the chairs, but Sami eventually gave Douki the piledriver through the chairs and got the pin.

WINNER: Sami Callihan in 13:00

(5) ROBBIE EAGLES & KOSEI FUJITA vs. CATCH 22 (TJP & Franceso Akira)

Akira and Fujita started the match. Fujita took Akira to the mat, then chopped him. Catch 22 double teamed Fujita. Eagles and Fujita made a comeback and double teamed Akira. Eagles and Fujita had the upper hand on Akira, until TJP made the hot tag and made a comeback. TJP and Akira double teamed Fujita. TJP got a two count on Fujita after a splash. Eagles and Fujita double teamed TJP. Eagles accidentally kicked Fujita. Catch 22 gave Fujita the double running knees and TJP pinned Fujita.

WINNERS: Catch 22 in 11:00.

-“Speedball” Mike Bailey interview. He talked about winning the All-Star Junior Festival tournament and said he wanted to challenge Takahashi. He said tonight would be a great opportunity to learn about him. He said the two of them were two of the best wrestlers in the world and they do not miss.

(6) BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Ace Austin & Kenta & Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin & David Finlay) vs. THE WORLD (The DKC & PCO & JOSH ALEXANDER & EL PHANTASMO & TAMA TONGA & TANGA LOA)

Tama and Finlay started the match and exchanged punches. Everyone brawled at ringside. Things settled down and PCO and Coughlin exchanged punches and chops. Coughlin clotheslined PCO in the back then suplexed him. PCO popped right back and clotheslined Coughlin over the top rope. Everyone fought at ringside again. Bullet Club kept the advantage on The DKC. Alexander eventually tagged in and gave the Bullet Club suplexes. ABC gave Alexander a double kick, allowing Connors to get a two count on Alexander. Ace used a playing card on the webbing of Alexander’s fingers. Bullet Club kept the advantage on Alexander. Alexander eventually suplexed ABC and tagged in ELP. ELP ran wild with an array of moves. Loa finally tagged in and delivered some offense. The match broke down and wrestlers were fighting in the ring and outside. Alexander put Kenta in an ankle lock. Ace did a dive on the pile on the outside. PCO did a dive as well. PCO did a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Finlay powerbombed DKC and got the pin. There was more brawling in the ring. Bullet Club celebrated in the ring afterwards.

WINNERS: Bullet Club in 15:00.

(7) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & HIROMU TAKAHASHI vs. LIO RUSH & TREY MIGUEL

Trey and Takahashi started the match, but quickly tagged in Lio and Bailey. They had a fast paced exchange that ended with Bailey kicking Lio to the mat. Bailey and Takahashi double teamed Lio. Trey got on top of Takahashi and punched him repeatedly. Lio and Trey double teamed Takahashi. Takahashi made a comeback and tagged Bailey. Bailey hit a series of moves on Trey. Bailey did a running shooting star press on Trey for a two count. Trey suplexed Bailey. Lio clotheslined Bailey. Lio and Bailey exchanged strikes. All four wrestlers fought in the ring, then the action spilled to the floor. Back in the ring, Lio and Bailey exchanged kicks and leveled each other. Takahashi and Trey tagged in and exchanged chops and kicks. Takahashi scored a two count. Lio and Trey double teamed Takahashi. Takahashi powerbombed Trey. Bailey gave Trey a tornado kick. Takahashi put Trey on his shoulders and Bailey delivered an Ultima Weapon for a two count. Trey raked Takahashi’s eyes. Trey gave Bailey a DDT on the outside. Lio gave Takahashi the Rush Hour and got a two count. Trey gave Bailey a meteora on the outside. Lio did a dive to Takahashi on the outside. Takahashi dumped Lio into the turnbuckles. Lio grabbed Takahashi low while the referee was distracted and rolled him up for the pin.

WINNERS: Lio Rush & Trey Miguel in 14:00.

After the match, Lio took the mic and challenged Takahashi to a match for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title. Takahashi seemed to accept, which upset Bailey. Takahashi and the fans chanted “Yeah” like LA Knight.

-Video package on Alex Shelley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

(8) ALEX SHELLEY (c) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI — Impact Wrestling World Title match

They paced it slow in the beginning. The action eventually spilled to the floor and Tanahashi stomped Shelley. Shelley battled back and put the Border City Stretch on Tanahashi. Tanahashi made a comeback and got Shelley in the cloveleaf. Tanahashi gave Shelley a sling blade. Shelley came back with an Air Raid Crash. Shelley delivered the Shell Shock and got the pin. Both wrestlers shook hands afterwards. A really good match.

WINNER: Alex Shelley in 20:00 to retain the Impact Wrestling World Title.