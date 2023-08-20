News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Summerslam 2018 fallout, fans reaction to Becky Lynch being presented as a heel, on-site report, live callers (134 min.)

August 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (8-22-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike McMahon from the PWTorch Livecast “Post-Impact” weekly show to review Smackdown including live callers, mailbag questions, and a report from an on-site correspondent in Brooklyn, N.Y. They discuss all of the Summerslam fallout including strong pushback against Becky Lynch being pushed as a heel, reaction to A.J. Styles-Samoa Joe, and much more.

