FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Andy Quildan joins Will Cooling to discuss the biggest indy show of All In Weekend (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling welcomes the President of Revolution Pro Wrestling back to the Deep Dive as he asks Andy Quildan all about his forthcoming show at the Copper Box. Not only do they discuss why Quildan chose to run the largest venue in the promotions history and what makes the Copper Box such an exceptional venue to watch pro wrestling, and how he’s balancing the demands of presenting a blockbuster show, but they also preview all the main card matches. They look at the influx of NXT UK talent into RevPro as Trent Seven prepares to challenge for the British Heavyweight Title and South Wales SubCulture prepare to defend the British Tag Team Titles, what Mickie James means to women’s wrestling, the return of Shibata, El Phantasmo and Ishii to Revolution Pro Wrestling, and the dream main event of Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi. They close by looking ahead to CMLL Fantastica Mania UK in September and New Japan Royal Quest 3 in October.

You can still purchase tickets to watch Revolution Pro Wrestling in The Copper Box by clicking here. The show will also stream on RPW ON DEMAND which you can sign up here. Thanks again to Andy Quildan for sparing the time to speak to us. We’ll be back later in the week with our preview to the All In card!

