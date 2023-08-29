VIP AUDIO 8/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk-Perry mess, All Out’s viability without Punk, WWE Fastlane preview, MJF-Cole, Bray Wyatt, Mercedes Monet, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- C.M. Punk and Jack Perry, assessing blame, what should Tony Khan be doing about it, would Kevin Nash make for a good “enforcer” as TK’s deputy, and more.
- A look at the All Out line-up and what options exist to fill out that line-up?
- MJF and Adam Cole
- Mercedes Monet’s AEW appearance
- Bray Wyatt’s career and influence and legacy
- WWE Fastlane line-up evaluation so far
- And more
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply