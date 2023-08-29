News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk-Perry mess, All Out’s viability without Punk, WWE Fastlane preview, MJF-Cole, Bray Wyatt, Mercedes Monet, more (81 min.)

August 29, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • C.M. Punk and Jack Perry, assessing blame, what should Tony Khan be doing about it, would Kevin Nash make for a good “enforcer” as TK’s deputy, and more.
  • A look at the All Out line-up and what options exist to fill out that line-up?
  • MJF and Adam Cole
  • Mercedes Monet’s AEW appearance
  • Bray Wyatt’s career and influence and legacy
  • WWE Fastlane line-up evaluation so far
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022