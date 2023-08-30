VIP AUDIO 8/30 – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling discusses All In live experience with Machel St. Patrick Hewitt (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Machel St. Patrick Hewitt of the Caribbean Cricket Podcast and many other fine sporting establishments to discuss the biggest show of all time. They talk about their live experience at the show, what Wembley means to the U.K., and the prospects for AEW running it again next year. They discuss the place of Wembley shows in the AEW calendar and what had happened with the booking leading into this show before giving their thoughts on some of the key matches, including the live reactions to C.M. Punk, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay. They also break down the main event and what the future holds for MJF as a babyface champion, and what AEW should do about the latest backstage drama. You can catch more of Machel’s hot takes about wrestling, cricket, football, and life in general @MashStPaddy on Twitter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO