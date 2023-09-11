WWE Raw Results (9/11): Pomares’s report on Ripley vs. Rodriguez, Owens & Uso vs. Priest & Balor, Miz vs. Tozawa, Gunther celebration, Cody speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

NORFOLK, VA. AT THE SCOPE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Jey Uso making his way to the ring to welcome the fans. Jey said that it felt great to leave the Bloodline and that it feels great to be on Monday Night Raw. Kevin Owens interrupted to say that Jey Uso was now on the Kevin Owens show. Kevin said that he knows what Jey is going through and that it took him a while to gain the trust of people. He told Jey that there are a lot of people that don’t want Jey in their locker room. Kevin reminded Jey that only Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn welcomed him to Raw.

– Kevin told Jey that he would have a lot to do to prove himself to not be the same piece of crap he was in the Bloodline. The Judgment Day interrupted to claim that they respect Jey and that Kevin doesn’t speak for them. Dominik Mysterio tried to speak with Jey, but the crowd’s booing made it impossible to listen. Priest told Kevin that they were scheduled to face in a tag match, only for Kevin to say that despite Sami Zayn not being here he was willing to fight. Jey offered to tag with Kevin to earn his respect before superkicking Dominik. Jey and Kevin beat the Judgment Day down and tossed them out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fine enough way to open the show. Jey teaming with Kevin Owens against Judgment Day is a fresh matchup for the time being. I’m fully expecting Jey to join the random assortment of babyfaces that take on Judgment Day over the next months.)

(1) KEVIN OWENS & JEY USO vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor w/Dominik Mysterio)

Finn put Jey in a headlock, only for Jey to knock him down with a back elbow. Kevin crushed Finn with a senton, following it with a series of right hands and a DDT. Finn caught Kevin with a chop block, followed by a series of forearm strikes from Priest Jey nailed Priest with a high crossbody, but he kicked out at two. Jey sent Priest out of the ring, setting him up for a running plancha. Dominik hit Kevin with a chop block, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Priest clocked Kevin with a clothesline before Finn put him in a headlock. Finn missed a senton, allowing Kevin to reach Jey for the hot tag. Jey pummeled Finn with a series of right hands, followed by an enzuigiri. Finn avoided a corner hip attack and crushed Jey with a stomp to the chest. Jey dropped Finn with a back suplex into a neckbreaker, following it with superkicks on Priest and Finn. Finn blocked the Uso Splash with his knees, reaching Priest for the tag.

Kevin pummeled Priest down, but couldn’t hit him with a cannonball due to his hurt knee. Kevin blocked South of Heaven and spiked Priest with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Finn clocked Kevin with an enzuigiri atop the turnbuckle, only for Kevin to drop him with an avalanche spinning suplex for a two count. Priest cracked Jey with an elbow strike before Jey accidentally hit Kevin with a superkick. Priest sent Jey out of the ring while Finn finished Kevin with a Coup de Grace.

WINNER: Judgment Day at 12:27

(Pomares’s Analysis: They are really relying heavily into the “no one likes Jey Uso” storyline. It’ll probably be a central point on Raw and I really feel like they’ll drag it out all the way to Survivor Series.)

– A recap of Rhea Ripley defeating Raquel Rodriguez with Dominik Mysterio’s help at Payback was shown.

– Back from break, Kevin Owens refused to accept Jey Uso’s apology and told him to find the Judgment Day’s locker room.

– A recap of Gunther defeating Chad Gable last week to become the longest reigning Intercontinental champion in history was shown.

– Imperium was shown arriving at the arena in a black car wearing suits.

– The Miz made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Akira Tozawa.

– A brief video package in remembrance to the victims of the 9/11 attack was shown.

– A recap of Akira Tozawa scoring an upset victory over The Miz three weeks ago was shown.

(2) THE MIZ vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Tozawa avoided a big boot and took Miz down with a hurracarrana. Miz turned Tozawa inside out with a big boot before nailing him with a running kick to the back. Miz nailed Tozawa with a series of kicks to the chest and head. Tozawa caught Miz with a pair of chops to the chest, followed by an enzuigiri. Miz nailed Tozawa with a knee strike to the head and a lung blower, setting him up for the three back-to-back Skull Crushing Finales.

WINNER: The Miz at 3:12

(Pomares’s Analysis: Since they are doing Miz vs. Knight again for some reason, it made sense to give Miz a singles win. Once again, I’m giving up on WWE ever treating Tozawa as anything close to an actual threat.)

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Raquel Rodriguez ahead of her title match tonight. Raquel put over how Ripley’s dominance and brutality, but tonight she would teach her a lesson. Raquel said that tonight Ripley would get a taste of her own medicine.

– Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser made their way to the ring in suits and stood on the ramp.

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Shayna Baszler about her win over Zoey Stark last week. Chelsea Green interrupted to ask Baszler to be her partner since Piper Niven is not cleared to wrestle. Baszler declined the offer and challenged her to a match before walking away. Niven appeared behind Green and forcibly grabbed one of the belts, claiming that she was medically cleared.

– In the ring, Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther as the longest reigning Intercontinental champion. Gunther said that to the surprise of no one, the Ring General has re-written history and he has become the longest and greatest reigning Intercontinental champion. Gunther said that he had elevated the title to heights never seen before, claiming that he had run out of competition. Chad Gable interrupted and put over their match from last week before congratulating him. Gable said that he saw in Gunther’s face that no one has been as close to beating him than him. Gable talked about his daughter crying on the front row because of Gunther. He told Gunther that he had lit a fire in him and that he would beat him again.

– Gable said that he doesn’t know when or how, but he would beat him for the Intercontinental title. Gunther asked Gable if he wanted his family to see him get the biggest beating of his life. Gunther put over Gable’s performance before calling him a disgusting and terrible father. Gable assaulted Gunther, only for Vinci and Kaiser to immediately overpower him. Otis ran down to make the save and send Vinci and Kaiser out of the ring. Gunther shut Gable and Otis down with a couple of chops to the chest, until Tommaso Ciampa ran down to make the save with a chair in hand.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good segment with an impassioned promo from Chad Gable. Ciampa will make for a great short-term challenger for Gunther while Gable made an actual case to be the one that dethrones Gunther down the line.)

– A recap of the issues between Drew McIntyre and the New Day, costing them matches against the Viking Raiders.

– Earlier today, Xavier Woods tried to speak with Drew McIntyre about what he said about Kofi Kingston. Drew refused to give a proper answer, only for Woods to suggest that Drew is jealous that Kofi won his world title in a full arena while he did it in an empty Performance Center. Drew told Woods that he didn’t want to hurt him before they officially set up a match.

– Xavier Woods made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Tommaso Ciampa and Alpha Academy about what just happened. They all challenged Imperium to a six-man tag match later tonight.

(3) DREW MCINTYRE vs. XAVIER WOODS

Woods caught Drew with a dropkick, followed by a series of forearm strikes. Woods caught Drew with a rising kick to the chest, but Drew immediately shut him down with a Glasgow Kiss. Drew launched Woods away with a release suplex, following it with a chop to the chest. Woods caught Drew with an elbow strike and a thrust kick before receiving a lariat. Woods sent Drew out of the ring, setting him up for a dropkick through the ropes. Drew caught a Pescado and tossed Woods over the announce table, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Woods managed to hit Drew with a sunset flip powerbomb, setting him up for a diving leg drop for a nearfall. Drew countered the flipping clothesline with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes. Drew dropped Woods with a neckbreaker, but Woods blocked his Claymore attempt with a thrust kick. Woods countered an inverted Alabama Slam with a victory roll before blasting Drew with a Shining Wizard and a senton for a nearfall. They started changing strikes, until Drew blocked the discus elbow strike with a Claymore.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 9:42

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good match to continue establishing Drew McIntyre’s mean streak, as a heel turn seems imminent.)

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to talk about Jey Uso, but was immediately interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Dominik said that Jey would join Judgment Day, only for Cody to punch him. Cody nailed both Dominik and JD with a couple of Cross Rhodes to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: At this point, it feels like every Cody Rhodes has some kind of interference to stop him from any kind of meaningful story progression. The most we are getting from this segment is a Cody vs. JD match.)

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre confronted Jey Uso to tell him that he doesn’t trust him. Jey challenged Drew to a match next week which was immediately accepted.

– Chelsea Green made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Shayna Baszler.

– A recap of Shayna Baszler defeating Zoey Stark last week was shown.

(4) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven)

Baszler laid Green out with a Saito suplex before stomping her shoulder. Green caught Baszler with a kick to the head, but Baszler quickly tried to put her in an armbar. Baszler shoved Niven away before finishing Green with the Piper’s Pit.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler at 1:48

(Pomares’s Analysis: Still not a fan of one half of the tag team champions being squashed. At least, we are finally getting a proper program for the Women’s tag titles and there’s promise in Baszler and Stark as a tag team.)

– After the match, Piper Niven assaulted Shayna Baszler, only for Zoey Stark to make the save. Niven retreated before Baszler and Stark could attack her.

– A video package of Shinsuke Nakamura reminding Seth Rollins’ of all the bad things he has done to get where he is. Nakamura called Rollins a manipulator, deceiver and liar, claiming that he would take his title whenever he wants.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to speak about Shinsuke Nakamura.

[HOUR THREE]

– Seth Rollins admitted to being all the things Shinsuke Nakamura says he is. Rollins said that he is also a father, a fighter and the World Heavyweight champion. Rollins said that being with the Authority, what everyone wanted to see of him or a messiah didn’t work. He said that the reason the fans love him is not because he is a good or bad guy, but because he is Seth Freaking Rollins. Rollins said that it’s thanks to the fans that he can be at peace with his past and proud of his future.

– Rollins said that he came out to fight despite what management says. He talked about Nakamura declining his offer to a title match last week, only for Rollins to claim they would have a world title match tonight. Nakamura’s music played, but no one showed up. Nakamura appeared on-screen, assaulting Ricochet and telling Rollins that he would take his title, but not tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The Rollins vs. Nakamura feud was fun for a PPV cycle, but absolutely didn’t need to last longer. Rollins cut a good promo, but this story doesn’t have legs to stand on.)

– Backstage, Finn Bálor tried to speak with Jey Uso and offer him a spot in Judgment Day. Finn told Jey that the doors to the Judgment Day are always open to him.

– Alpha Academy made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Imperium.

(5) IMPERIUM (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA & ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri)

Ciampa took Vinci down with a headlock takeover, only for Vinci to clock him with a pair of uppercuts. Ciampa knocked Vinci down with a Thesz Press, followed by a chop to the chest. Kaiser blocked a kick from Gable and slapped him, but Gable quickly trapped him in a shoulder lock. Gable avoided a clothesline from Vinci before being low-bridged by Kaiser. Kaiser blocked a German suplex from Gable and laid him out with a lariat. Kaiser drove Gable into the ring post, setting him up for a double dropkick, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Gunther nailed Gable with a chop and knocked Otis off the apron with a big boot. Gunther blasted Gable with a series of chops to the chest, but Gable was able to take him down with a judo throw. Ciampa got the hot tag and clobbered Vinci with a running lariat. Ciampa knocked Kaiser off the apron with a running knee strike before hitting Vinci with a reverse DDT. Vinci blocked a kick from Ciampa and put him down with a lariat, reaching Kaiser for the tag.

Ciampa managed to take Kaiser down with a snapmare, reaching Otis for the hot tag. Otis put Kaiser down with a spinning back elbow, followed by a body slam and a corner splash. Otis crushed Kaiser with the Caterpillar, but missed a Spear and crashed into the ring post. Gable and Gunther tagged themselves in and briefly faced off. Gunther launched Gable away with a German suplex, only for Gable to counter a powerbomb with the Ankle Lock. Gunther was able to reach Vinci for the tag who was immediately trapped in an Ankle Lock.

Gable planted Vinci with the Chaos Theory German suplex, but Gunther broke the pinfall with a chop to the chest. Ciampa sent Gunther out of the ring with a knee strike before receiving a forearm from Kaiser. Otis launched Kaiser away with a pounce , only for Gunther to lay him out with a big boot. Gable put Vinci in the Ankle Lock after kicking out of a roll-up attempt. Ciampa stopped Gunther from breaking the hold by trapping him in a modified crossface, forcing Vinci to tap out to Gable’s Ankle Lock.

WINNERS: Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy at 13:07

(Pomares’s Analysis: Great match to give Alpha Academy a must-needed win and establish Ciampa as Gunther’s next challenger. I’m wondering if they’ll ever do anything meaningful with Kaiser and Vinci as a tag team though.)

– Backstage, the Judgment Day talked about putting more pressure on Jey Uso. Rhea Ripley said that she would deal with Raquel Rodriguez later on tonight.

