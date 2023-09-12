FREE PODCAST 9/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Nia Jax returns, KO-Uso-McIntyre dynamic, Ripley vs. Raquel, Gable-Gunther rematch talk, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Nate discussing the return of Nia Jax and where she might be heading since she took out both the babyface and heel in the main event. They move on with caller and email contributions on many other aspects of the show including Gunther-Chad Gable, Judgment Day-Bloodline possibilities, the latest with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, and much more including Nate’s scouting report on Tiffany Stratton.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO