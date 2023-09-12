VIP AUDIO 9/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-8-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: Raw after Hurricane Katrina, WWE’s challenge with so many new names at top of card, HBK’s diminished role, TNA (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 8, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. This was a post-Raw edition with a discussion of Hurricane Katrina, the latest eyewitness experiences from Houston, what was missing from Raw, why WWE was lacking long-term direction and focus, what the inconsistent nature of John Cena’s push says about WWE’s confidence in his character, the problem WWE faces integrating so many new names in the product, the problem WWE faces trying to find the right balance of new names at the top of the card, why Shawn Michaels’s diminished role hurt the product, the latest TNA Impact commercials, why the commercials are positive reflections on the product, what TNA needs to offer to complement the wrestling, TNA’s tag team division, why Sean Waltman and Alex Shelley can give the tag division a real boost, the need for TNA to have backstories for each match on Impact, PWG’s weekend shows, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

