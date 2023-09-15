News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (9-12-2018): Final hype for Hell in a Cell including Becky’s character’s path, Joe-Styles creative hype with storybook, Orton-Hardy, Tag Title, Brie-Maryse (105 min.)

September 15, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (9-12-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks for a review of Smackdown including live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the final hype for Hell in a Cell including Becky Lynch’s character’s path, Samoa Joe-A.J. Styles creative hype with storybook, Randy Orton-Jeff Hardy, Tag Title challenger surprise, Brie Bella-Maryse match and post-match brawl, and more.

