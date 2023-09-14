VIP AUDIO 9/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” September edition – MSG becomes The Warzone for first time and 2004 Dragon Gate brings the fun in early days of the promotion (189 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Kieran Lefort of the Must See Matches podcast for “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. This month we travel back to 1997 and 2004 and are rewarded with one of the most important episodes of Raw in WWF/WWE history, and a Dragon Gate Infinity episode which was the definition of wrestling comfort food. The WWF brought their flagship show to Madison Square Garden for the first time, and Alan & Kieran break down all the goings on with Shawn, Bret, Austin, Undertaker and the other stars of the promotion’s hot 1997 run. This show includes a very famous angle and one of the coolest matches in Raw history, all in front of a molten NYC crowd. Fast forward seven years and on the other side of the wrestling world, Dragon Gate had just launched following the separation of Ultimo Dragon and his Toryumon students. In a very early episode of the Infinity TV show we see the trials and tribulations of poor Naoki Tanizaki, Second Doi and Don Fujii visiting the barber shop, one of the most entertaining Battle Royals you’ll ever see and much more. The streak of great TV shows continues here at ProWres Paradise so pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

As discussed on the show, HERE is a link to the upscaled version of the Dragon Storm anime which debuted on Infinity.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO