VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Jimmy Uso’s character makes no sense, Becky pops a big rating, Nia Jax returns, the awkward handshake, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, UFC (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw, why Jimmy Uso’s character is a complete mess, thoughts on who will be sent to Smackdown from Raw, the moving parts with the Bloodline and Judgment Day, and more. Then NXT talk including Becky Lynch popping a big rating, Tiffany Stratton’s growth as a character, why it’s not bad for WWE main roster wrestlers to beat NXT wrestlers, and a full review of the episode. They then take a sidebar to laugh about the Washington Commanders’ owner awkward handshake. They close with UFC talk including whether it’d be easier for Todd to make a lot of money betting on heavy favorites or heavy underdogs.

