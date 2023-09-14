FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (9-10-2013) The return of Goldust, viewership analysis, Triple H’s digs at Edge not drawing a dime, Bryan vs. Ambrose, live calls, email (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-10-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net with live callers and email questions the previous night’s Raw including the final Night of Champions hype, the return of Goldust, viewership analysis, Triple H’s digs at Edge not drawing a dime, Bryan vs. Ambrose, live calls, emails, and even a little NFL talk at the end.
