VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Jade Cargill news, a better approach to granting title matches than Open Challenges, Grand Slam tournament, reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite (62 min.)

September 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the Jade Cargill news and the Grand Slam tournament, a better approach to granting title matches than Open Challenges, and then thorough review AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.

