VIP AUDIO 9/26 – The Fix Flashback (8-31-2016): Punk-UFC hype, Owens wins Universal Title where things might be headed, Miz-Bryan, Vince-Triple H, Interim Titles, Nikki Bella’s return, more GSP (117 min.)

Analysis of the final angle on Raw at the end of the Universal Title match that led to Kevin Owens becoming Universal Champion, plus more analysis of Raw and Smackdown.

Miz

Should pro wrestling utilize “Interim Championships” such as with Finn Balor

Is Vince Sr.-Vince Jr. dynamic similar to Vince Jr.-Triple H

The Cruiserweight Classic

Nikki Bella’s return

Match order importance

C.M. Punk-UFC hype, UFC on Fox & Bellator reviews

UFC Fight Night Arlovski vs. Barnett preview

GSP’s proclamations and floated potential opponents

