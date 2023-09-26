News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/26 – The Fix Flashback (8-31-2016): Punk-UFC hype, Owens wins Universal Title where things might be headed, Miz-Bryan, Vince-Triple H, Interim Titles, Nikki Bella’s return, more GSP (117 min.)

September 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Aug. 31, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • Analysis of the final angle on Raw at the end of the Universal Title match that led to Kevin Owens becoming Universal Champion, plus more analysis of Raw and Smackdown.
  • Miz
  • Should pro wrestling utilize “Interim Championships” such as with Finn Balor
  • Is Vince Sr.-Vince Jr. dynamic similar to Vince Jr.-Triple H
  • The Cruiserweight Classic
  • Nikki Bella’s return
  • Match order importance
  • C.M. Punk-UFC hype, UFC on Fox & Bellator reviews
  • UFC Fight Night Arlovski vs. Barnett preview
  • GSP’s proclamations and floated potential opponents

